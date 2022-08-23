JJ Says: New stadium could mark a new era for Leghorns

It was a great summer for the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion team, but perhaps more important than its accomplishments was its significance as a bridge between its past and future.

The under-19 team carried on the Leghorn legacy of American Legion excellence with a 36-8 season record and a playoff run that included a state championship and coming with one win of a trip to the American Legion World Series.

But the second season under the coaching leadership of Spencer Finkbohner also marked a transition to a new era of American Legion play that, within the next couple summers, will include a true home in a new stadium.

As their season was heading to a climax in the regional tournament, groundbreaking was happening for a new full-sized diamond at the East Washington Street Field. It will provide a true home diamond for the nomadic team that has been squeezing in a few “home” games each season on high school diamonds, from Maria Carrillo to St. Vincent high schools.

Finkbohner provides an appropriate bridge between the glory that was then, and the glory that is to come. He was a member of the greatest Leghorn team of all, the 2013 team that reached the World Series. He later coached under Casey Gilroy, the coach who built the Leghorn legacy. Finkbohner will, hopefully, build the team that will be the first to play in the new facility.

I only had a chance to see the Leghorns play two or three times this season. The problem, or course, was they seldom played in their home county, let alone their hometown. A new diamond will solve that problem. They will still travel. Trips to Reno, Chico and, this year, San Diego are part of the Leghorn experience. Learning to travel well without bruised feelings or knuckles is part of learning what college, semipro and Minor League baseball is all about.

But establishing a home fan base will go a long way in building the popularity of what is, and has always been, a very good baseball program for the upper teen age group.

Some of the observations about this year’s team came from my own small sample size and some from Finkbohner’s own opinion. After playing, coaching and now running the show, I believe his opinions can be trusted.

This year’s Leghorn roster featured many of the best high school and junior college players in the area — many, but not all, because there are several different opportunities for quality athletes to play summer baseball. Finkbohner, like Gilroy before him, carefully selected each of his players not only for their diamond talent, but also for their ability to handle the commitment and stress of playing 30-plus games over what is really a six-week season.

As a quick aside, one of my fondest memories is looking up from the Petaluma High School bleachers to see Gilroy standing all alone above the Petaluma High diamond quietly watching and evaluating players for his summer teams.

Finkbohner reached out to more teams, bringing in players like Vine Valley Athletic League co-MVP Nick Andrews from Justin-Siena and shortstop Caze Derammelaere from Rancho Cotate. The few times I saw the Leghorns play, Derammelaere was particularly impressive. He has great range and a howitzer hidden in the uniform sleeve.

Finkbohner credits Leghorn veterans like Garrett Lewis, Mario Zarco and Evan Johnson with providing stability and leadership to this year’s team.

It took only one look to see that, among all the strong hitters in the Leghorn lineup, Petaluma High grad Lewis was the best all-around. He is a player to watch in the future. Johnson, a Casa Grande graduate now with Santa Rosa Junior College, was a one-man outfield with his speed and ball-hawking ability. That is, he was when he wasn’t saving games on the pitching mound.

A special note should be made of Casa Grande grad Mason Cox who was behind the plate through the grind and heat of the summer swelter in Fairfield and Fresno as the Leghorns battled their way to within a game of the World Series. He deserves some sort of survival medal.

There were so many others that deserve to be mentioned, but the really good news is only six will not be eligible next season. That means young stars such as Casa Grande’s Austin Steeves and St. Vincent’s Nico Antonini will be back.

It was a great summer. I just wish we could have seen more of the 2022 Leghorns. Maybe late next year. More likely, given inflation, shortages, complications and bureaucracy, it will be in 2024 when we will see up close and personal what American Legion baseball is all about.

