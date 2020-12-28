JJ Says: New year, but hurt is not over yet

It is my contention that there is a country-western song written for every occasion. As we come to the end of 2020 I can think of no more appropriate song than “Thank God and Greyhound You’re Gone.”

I won’t recite the litany of disasters that beset our world, our nation, our area and our lives in the weirdest year any of us can remember and would like to forget. The coronavirus pandemic tops the list, but we also had lightning strikes, fires, smoke, blackouts, civil unrest, a national election like no other and sundry other calamities.

Friday is just a date, but it is symbolic. Our troubles don’t end with 2020, but the New Year does bring a beginning point for a new start.

It doesn’t take a prophet to make some prognostications for the new year.

First, we will not have a normal 2020-2021 school year. We will be lucky if we have any kind of football season at all. There can be no competition in any sport until at least Jan. 25, and that is looking more and more doubtful as the pandemic surge continues.

If we get lucky; if people keep up the fight by wearing face masks and avoiding mass gatherings; if the virus doesn’t mutate into something we can’t handle; if enough people get vaccinated soon enough, we might be able to resume some sports activities by spring. But that is a lot of “ifs.”

Not to be too pessimistic, but one group of high school seniors has already had their hopes of college scholarships hampered, if not dashed, by the pandemic, and another group may have those hopes endangered.

That is the reality of where we start 2021. The good news is that there could be games. There is a chance that the “ifs” could all at least partially come out positive. There is a possibility that kids and preps could be back on the playing fields and in the gyms before the end of the school year.

Even if that doesn’t happen, 2021has the potential to be much, much brighter than 2020. Remember, the calendar year is different than the school year. The real beginning of local sports as we know them will come in August when football players begin real practice without masks and with real blocking, tackling and play-learning drills.

Other sports will follow. We will have basketball and wrestling tournaments and the year will end with Casa Grande hosting the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament.

There is more pain and sacrifice ahead. School, sports and jobs will continue to be a struggle, but a vaccine has arrived and with it hope for a brighter future.

