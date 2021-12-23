JJ Says: No. 1 on Santa’s list is what he can take away

Dear Santa:

I know it is awfully late, and I know my list is awfully long, but I really, really need a lot of special gifts, not only for me, but for my family. By family I mean my friends and the athletes and Petaluma sports community who have been so good in these very difficult times.

I know you can’t bring everything on the list by Saturday, but if the presents are late, it is alright. Just don’t forget about the list and all the boys and girls who really want a new bat, a hoop for the driveway, a lacrosse stick, a new pair of running shoes, a volleyball net – well you get the idea.

What I really want is a “normal” year – a year without sickness, without the need for masks, without vaccinations, without canceled games and without quarantines. What I really want is not what you can bring, but what you can take away. Take away COVID, Santa, please.

That’s the biggie, but there is much more.

Santa, Casa Grande High School badly needs a new gymnasium. Casa has outstanding athletic programs in everything from basketball to volleyball, but the kids need a new place to play. The current gym dates back to the days of legendary coach Ed Iacopi for whom the gym was named. It is as antique as a between the legs foul shot.

The bleachers shake a 6.0 earthquake when the young people come stomping to the upper reaches. It is also inaccessible to lesser known sports writers who are handicapped by increasing age. It is embarrassing to crawl through people to reach a proper vantage point.

While you are at Casa Grande, how about dropping off a swimming pool. Thank you very much for the pool you delivered to Petaluma High a couple of years ago. It has been greatly enjoyed. But, the community needs more swimming facilities and there is nothing on the east side of the highway. Casa Grande’s swimmers deserve a pool of their own and the kids on the eastside need a place to play and learn.

Santa, you have been very good to our Little Leaguers, but don’t forget the big guys. They may be too macho to admit it, but deep down they know you are real and they would get so much enjoyment out of a nice, full-sized baseball stadium at the Washington Street Park.

There some nice toys out in that area and you could park your sleigh at the nearby airport to give your reindeer a rest while you delivered a full-sized diamond with bleachers, batting cages and bullpens. Oh! Don’t forget the parking.

Santa, I know that you get a lot of requests for dolls for little girls. Don’t get too upset, Santa, I’m not being sexist, I’m just saying how it is. The point is, as these girls get a little older, many, if not most, begin asking for soccer balls, lacrosse sticks, softball gloves and basketballs.

They need a place to play with their toys, and their facilities, particularly on the softball side, are really nowhere near on a par with the boys’ diamonds. How about arranging for a little more equality with some improved softball diamonds on both sides of town.

There is a lot more I could put on the list, but I’ll save them for next year. I know you can’t deliver everything by this Christmas, but keep the requests in mind. It really isn’t too much to ask. Maybe you could fill the list over a 30-year time span, put the bills on a credit card and pay for them at a high interest rate, the way most of us pay for Christmas these days.

Thank you. JJ

