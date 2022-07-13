JJ Says: No Petaluma winners, but impressive Little League tournaments

For the first time I can remember, and admittedly I don’t remember quite so clearly these days, Petaluma Little League will not be sending a team in any age group to Section All-Star play.

COVID has impacted all youth sports, but seems to have hit Little League baseball especially hard. Little League shut down completely for one season and played an altered schedule for a second. Meanwhile, many youth club teams flaunted the rules forbidding practices and traveled to less restrictive states for tournaments.

The result is that, as Little League comes back with the pandemic still providing a scary backdrop, fewer kids are playing Little League baseball with its somewhat stringent rules and regulations.

I ran into John Perry at the District 35 Tournament last weekend and he noted that the West Side Little League, post-COVID, has more Minor League than Major League teams. West Side is located in the mostly rural southwest area of Santa Rosa.

Perry is something of a legend in Little League baseball. He didn’t exactly found the West Side Little League, but he has been a huge reason it is still around. He has been coaching for right at a half century, teaching baseball and life skills.

Perry believes Little League will bounce back from COVID and points to the increase in number of young players in the West Side League where there are more Minor League teams than Majors. That seems to be a district-wide trend, and, really, does it matter if the kids are 7 or 12 or any age in between as long as they are playing and having fun.

Meanwhile, freed from COVID, District 35, under the direction of administrator Rick Duarte, enjoyed a successful and entertaining comeback tournament, despite the lack of success of the Petaluma teams. Of course “lack” is a relative term. Petaluma did not have a district champion, but two of its three teams did reach the finals.Petaluma Nationals in the 10-under age division forced an “if necessary” second game in the double elimination tournaments.

Rincon Valley Little League was the dominant program this year winning all three Little League divisions and coming within a one of taking all District 35 tournaments. Mark West won the Intermediate (50/70) title.

Petaluma seldom does well in the older age divisions because by the time the players reach their teens, they tend to end up playing with club teams that offer a higher level of competition and chances to travel to different locals.

Rincon Valley has an excellent program and an outstanding facility located in a Creekside wooded area just east of Maria Carrillo High School and is one of the prime reasons Carrillo continues to turn out outstanding high school teams.

It was encouraging to see some of the other leagues do well in the district tournament. Mark West teams had a particularly good run, not only winning the Intermediate title, but also reaching the championship game and forcing an “if necessary” contest in the 11-under division. Healdsburg’s 10 year olds were impressive, winning their first two games and reaching the semifinals before being eliminated by Petaluma Nationals.

I managed to take in tournaments in three age brackets on three different diamonds and was impressed with how smoothly things went at Rincon Valley, the Santa Rosa American Little League complex at Monroe School and Murphy where league president Chris Andres and his volunteers did a great job hosting some of the biggest games, including Championship Saturday.

Although the season is now over for local teams, there is still a curtain call for Little League in he area, with Petaluma American League hosting the Section 1 Tournament for Major Leaguers running through Saturday. This should be some exceptional Little League baseball, with the best of five districts competing for the right to play in the Northern California championship Tournament.

