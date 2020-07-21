JJ Says: No sports until next year, better than no sports at all

All of us who are involved with high school athletics have been holding our breath waiting for his week – specifically waiting for Monday. That was the day the California Interscholastic Federation was to make its announcement about the immediate future of prep sports.

When the announcement was made, it was good news – sort of.

Basically what the CIF did was to break the school year down into two seasons, as opposed to the normal (can anyone remember what that was) two. For our local athletes that means cross country, football and volleyball in the fall season and everything else in the spring.

Oh, by the way, “fall” starts just before Christmas and runs past April Fool’s Day. Petaluma football coach Rick Krist points out that the Trojans could conceivably practice on Christmas Eve and play a scrimmage on the day after Christmas. Some how, I don’t think the players will mind a bit.

The plan is generally good news for football players who had feared they might not get a season at all or might follow the junior college plan and have to play in the spring along with most of the other sports teams.

There will be problems, especially from the weather. However, soccer players have survived, if not flourished, playing as a winter sport. Not ideal, but then we aren’t in Green Bay.

Much more problematic is the spring season, which starts with late February and early March practices, and, can run through the end of June. Spring sports in our area include badminton, baseball, basketball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, track and field and wrestling. Talk about stuffing 16 clowns into a VW. That count includes both boys and girls teams for basketball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, tennis, track and wrestling. And those are just varsity sports and do not include junior varsity and freshman teams.

Finding fields and gyms for all the “spring” spots will be a headache of migraine proportions.

Schools will obviously need help and cooperation from the city to use every available grass or turfed surface. What about gym space? Boys and girls basketball teams fill schools gyms during almost all waking, and some sleeping, hours. Now they will have to share with badminton. How do schools slice up field time between lacrosse, soccer and track?

At least for this season, players are going to become one-sport athletes.

It might be possible for football and volleyball players to complete their seasons in time to participate in one of the spring sports, but some athletes are going to have to make choices. A softball/soccer player or a basketball/track athlete can’t play both.

Casa Grande graduate Lillian McCoy was a state meet participant in both wrestling and track and field last season. Returning Gaucho Trinity Merwin, now a senior, was all-league in both basketball and lacrosse as a sophomore and would have been again last school year if the lacrosse season had been allowed to play out. Petaluma senior Julian Garrahan is being counted on to be a mainstay of both the Trojan basketball and baseball teams.

The CIF has also suspended its rule prohibiting athletes from participating simultaneously in both school and club sports. That means some students will have to miss either prep team or club team games and activities. It will make for busy athletes and unhappy coaches.

It is going to be a short and rocky road for high school student/athletes. But, compared to the alternatives, the CIF and North Coast Section have come up with a plan that will save sports for the coming school year.

However, I go back to my stolen mantra: “All I know for sure is that I don’t know.”

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)