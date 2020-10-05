JJ Says: No urgency to hire coaches

Of all the attributes that go into making a successful athlete or a successful team, perhaps the hardest to teach is patience.

Athletes are men and women (boys and girls) of action. Think about it. Did you ever see a 3 or 4 year old who would walk when they could run. “Slow down” is a parent mantra.

A baseball or softball player’s inclination is to swing. Pitchers live on that inclination. A football player’s instinct is to run straight for the goal line rather than to wait for his blocking to form. A basketball player’s impulse is to shoot rather than pass until an open person is found.

That is what we’re up against on all levels in the sports world today. We want to be doing something, and, yet, we just have to be patient. The result, in the long term, will be good. A batter ahead in the count has a much more likelihood of hitting than one swinging at the first pitch in the dirt. A ball carrier has a greater chance for a good gain if he waits for a block before making his cut. A basketball team has a greater chance for a hoop looking for a good shot rather than driving through a sea of arms in the paint or putting up an off-balance 3-pointer.

That’s where we are in the local sports world today. What we need most is patience.

The workouts are great, but we are anxious to compete. The problem is that if we compete too soon, we may not be able to compete at all. I don’t care if you understand that the lockdown is necessary or believe it is political, the truth is young athletes cannot compete until given the go ahead by powers beyond their control.

That is why I am not overly concerned about the number of coaching vacancies among the local high school ranks. Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent all have positions to fill, but there is time.

Most notable among the open coaching slots are the varsity baseball job at St. Vincent, the girls basketball jobs at Casa Grande and St. Vincent and the volleyball positions at St. Vincent and Casa Grande.

George Haire or I check in weekly to see if any of these positions have been filled, but the truth is, there is really no urgency. We are still three months from the start of any kind of prep sports activity and five months from what could be a tsunami of sports in March. That is almost a half year from now.

In an ordinary year, coaching has become a nearly year-round job. Obviously, players are given time off at the end of their respective seasons, but almost before all the gear has been collected coaches are planning for the next season. At one time, summers were for fun in the sun or part-time jobs. In today’s world, summers are for passing leagues, summer leagues and club sports. Baseball players get in more swings in less than two months playing with the Leghorns or in other summer programs than they get in the entire high school season.

Of course that is not the case this year. There is club activity in some sports. Much of that is outlaw, with little regards to pandemic precautions, but that is another story. Schools have allowed some sports “conditioning,” but it is tightly restricted. For the most part, there is little athletes can do to prepare for a season that doesn’t start until next year at the earliest, and even less coaches can do to help them.

There are a few things coaches can do, like trying to schedule games and keeping in touch with players, but there really isn’t a great advantage to having a coach in place for at least another month.

Once it is determined that sports will indeed happen on the schedule outlined by the CIF and NCS, then Casa Grande and St. Vincent are going to have to think seriously about hiring volleyball coaches, St. Vincent is going to have to move on a baseball coach and St. Vincent and Casa Grande are going to have to get girls basketball coaches in place. But there is no need to rush.

It was just over a week before practice was set to begin last season when Petaluma hired Sophie Bihn to coach the girls basketball team, and that worked out very well for the T-Girls.

Once the crowded spring season approaches, there will be much to be done. There will be details to work out and challenges to overcome that no one has even thought about yet, but that is in the future. For now, the people most concerned about naming coaches are sports writers who are desperately grasping for anything sports-related to pontificate about.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)