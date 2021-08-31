JJ Says: North Bay teams have to be ready for more cancellations

It is a tough call, but one we will have to continue to make for the foreseeable future and maybe beyond.

Piner High School asked for its football game against Casa Grande, scheduled for last Friday, to be called off because of poor air quality. As I understand the situation, the cancellation was at the request of Piner. The Casa Grande players and coaches certainly wanted to play the game. Other games in the area kicked off as scheduled, although some games in the northern parts of the Redwood Empire were nixed.

Casa Grande had treated the shortened spring season as preparation for this fall’s campaign and the players were anticipating Friday night the way a 5-year-old anticipates Christmas. To have it taken away just hours before kickoff was a punch in their collective gut.

The air quality was not good Friday, but it was not extreme.

I am no expert or even really knowledgeable about the Air Quality Standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but I know when my eyes sting and my normally gravelly voice descends into a whisper. My body barometer didn’t reach red until Saturday afternoon.

From too many summers and autumns of wildfires I also know that a rating of 0-50 on the Air Quality Index is good; between 51-100 is moderate and still OK to be outside for most people; 100 to 150 is unhealthy for sensitive groups; 151-200 is unhealthy and time to dig out the board games and stay inside; 201 to 300 is very unhealthy; and 300 and above is hazardous, and what the poor people in the Tahoe Basin is experiencing.

This concludes our third-grade science class for today.

It should be pointed out that the Air Quality Index can vary from area to area. For example, while the index hovered around 150 Saturday in Sonoma County, it was mostly lower for much of a hot day in Marin County where Petaluma played that night after the day cooled and the index dropped

I make no judgment on whether the Casa game should or should not have been played, but it does point out the need for some consistency in the guidelines for game cancellation.

There is also the travel factor. When I checked on the St. Vincent game, also scheduled for Saturday night, I was told around 11 a.m. that its opponent, St. Bernard’s, was already on its way from Eureka, a five-hour journey.

Unfortunately, air quality is a condition we are going to have to live with until we get a handle on the sauna that is our home planet.

Air quality isn’t the only limiting factor facing our young athletes. COVID-19, in its continually mutating variants, is still with us and still creating havoc with school and sports schedules.

St. Vincent had its scheduled Saturday game against Cloverdale canceled at Cloverdale’s request, reportedly because of COVID-19 issues, leaving the Mustang coaching staff scrambling to find a replacement game.

What it teaches us is that schools need to plan for the changing environment. There must be rules in place so that what happened to Casa Grande last week doesn’t continue to occur. If a game or an event has to be canceled, it shouldn’t happen at 3 p.m. on game day.

Obviously, schools and leagues can’t anticipate everything nature can conjure, but we know now that fires will occur and COVID-19 is going to stick around.

I don’t think it is realistic to tie game postponements strictly to the Air Quality Index because conditions can vary from area to area. Santa Rosa might be in a haze, while Petalumans wear shades to protect their eyes from the sun’s glare.

But we have enough technology to know when bad days might be coming and prepare for the possibility of game postponements. We should at least be required to give notice by 10 or 11 in the morning to keep players and coaches from the anxiety of dreading the next cell phone ring. Definite protocols should be in place for decisions and notifications.

The same thing should apply to COVID-19 cancellations. If players are quarantined or there is a danger of spreading the infections, guidelines should be established to require sufficient notice for players and coaches to alter their schedules.

Obviously, not every contingency can be considered, but we can do much to take the confusion out of our new way of life and sports.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)