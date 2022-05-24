JJ says: Not all players contribute equally

Coaches tell their players that everyone is important, that everyone contributes, that whether you start, come off the bench or seldom leave your seat, everyone is important.

I had an interesting discussion recently about the appropriateness of handing out what are called, “participation trophies” in youth sports. I think that is fine. My problem with giving everyone the same trophy ignores the obvious – some players make bigger contributions than others. I have no problem with recognizing all team members with certificates or even small trophies, but I also think it is appropriate to hand out Most Valuable, Most Improved, Most Coachable, Most Whatever trophies to deserving players.

St. Vincent recently presented rings to every player and many contributors on its North Coast Section championship football team. I think that is great, and I think every player who contributed in any way deserved a ring.

I also think that Dante Antonini deserved to be singled out as Most Valuable Player, Kai Hall as Offensive Player of the Year, Jake DeCarli as Defensive Player of the Year and other players who received special notice.

The truth about sports is that every participant contributes, but some contribute more than others. There is nothing wrong with recognizing those who contribute more. Some players are blessed with more God-given physical attributes, more passion for their sport or are willing to work harder. There is nothing wrong with rewarding their achievements.

I am a great believer in sports, especially team sports. Participants learn that team is more important than individuals, that the goals that count are team goals. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a coach or a player tell me, “Our goal is to make Joe Muscle or Jill Skilled the league Most Valuable Player.

There are special kids on every level from Little League to high school who are key to team success.

When I asked redtired Casa Grande baseball coach Paul Maytorena how his teams managed to win more than 400 games, he said simply, “Good players.”

Of course there is much more to it than that. Good coaching is important. A good youth program certainly helps. A good support group (meaning school administration and families) and much, much more all help, but superior players are always the key.

I’m not in any way disparaging either the importance of team or the contributions made by the less-talented players. They should be recognized and encouraged.

It is more than important, it is vital in youth sports that every youngster get an opportunity to not only participate, but to play all positions in youth sports. To stick players in the outfield for the entire season is not fair and not what youth sports are all about.

As players climb the competitive ladder and reach the high school level, they need to learn to compete for their position and playing time.

As an aside on a slightly different topic. I firmly believe that the best player should play. It doesn’t matter if they are a freshman or a senior, the best players play.

That doesn’t mean that loyalty and commitment shouldn’t be rewarded, but on a season-long basis, the best players should be in the lineup.

Organized sports should be fun, but they are competitive. We keep score and we keep standings. Every player on every team at whatever level makes a contribution, but there are different levels of their contribution, and those who make the biggest contribution deserve to be recognized.

There is a reason it is called the Most Valuable Player award.

