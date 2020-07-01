JJ SAYS: Not all teams are following the rules

I am disappointed, not surprised, but disappointed.

I had heard rumors of youth teams practicing while ignoring safety precautions, but what I saw Saturday afternoon left me bewildered and a little frightened. What I witnessed was a full-blown game. Not a scrimmage, not batting practice, not an infield or outfield drill, but an actual youth game.

Two teams were playing with absolutely no concession to what was swirling in the world around them. Players were jammed shoulder-to-shoulder in the dugouts, players passed bats with not even a wipe, runners and fielders collided on the bases.

In the stands and down the base paths, parents stood and sat in clusters, many grouped together. Very few adults and none of the kids, either players on smaller youngsters romping outside the playing field, wore face masks.

And this at a time when the deadly COVID-19 virus is spreading at its most rapid rate ever. According to Dr. Sundari Mase, the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Sonoma County is now over 1,000 and growing daily. There has been a 40 percent rise in the number of new cases in the past two weeks.

In my opinion, as opposed to the undeniable facts of the continued growth of the pandemic, precautions such as wearing a mask, sanitizing equipment, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowds make a difference.

You may disagree, but that gives no one the right to endanger the health of others. I suspect that, if you asked the participants in the game I watched if they knew anyone who had tested positive, the huge majority would have answered, “No.” Out of sight, out of mind, and it doesn’t make the virus any less real. More than $2.5 million victims and more than 100,000 grieving families nationwide attest to its reality.

I’m not a diamond detective. It is not my job to police the activities of coaches, parents and players. I’m not going to reveal the team, the sport or the location of the game I saw. Besides, I suspect the two participating teams weren’t the only ones who have played games and disregarded rules over the last few weeks.

And, I certainly don’t blame the young players. It is very understandable that they want to play the game they love and be with their friends.

It is the adults who not only condone, but encourage the disregard of the rules who need to take responsibility for their actions. They are not only breaking the rules, but making a mockery of the sacrifices, both large and small, so many people have made and continue to make to help all of us get through one of the most difficult times in our country’s history.

There are many coaches, leagues and parents who are trying to do the right thing, taking precautions, working with the city, county and school districts. Playing games is not the right thing.

