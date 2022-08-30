JJ Says: Nothing could spoil students’ celebration

Petaluma High School students weren’t about to let a little inconvenience like the evacuation of the stands spoil their party last Friday night.

This season’s opening football night at Steve Ellison Field had a special feel. There was a party atmosphere long before the opening kickoff. You could feel the emotion well before the first whistle.

Often at high school games, students spend much of the game milling around the snack bar, seeing and being seen. Friday night, the action was in the packed student rooting section where teens, many sporting cowboy hats in keeping with the night’s Western theme, were in high spirits and full volume.

The energy was generated by more than a football game. It seemed everyone was ready, willing and certainly able to celebrate more than a sporting event and even more than the start of a new school year.

It was a celebration of a return to normal — no masks, no sitting in every other seat, no standing 6 feet apart in the concession line, no Zoom classes. School was back. Football was back. It was party time and the fun was infectious.

Not even a report of a fire under the stands could faze the fans. They cheerfully and efficiently filed out of the stands. No order had to be restored, because none was ever lost.

As it turned out, the “fire” was a malfunction in a circuit breaker apparently caused by a blowout in a light stand behind the bleachers. I’m no electrician, but I do know the decision to again empty the bleachers shortly after spectators returned was a good one. Even one as mechanically challenged as I am knows it is not a good idea to be sitting in metal bleachers with electrical sparks spouting below.

So, students and parents again orderly left the premises and relocated either to the right of the metal stands to concrete auxiliary stands or to the right to stand on an adjacent grass berm.

No harm, no foul. The party mode continued. At one point, the students in a singing mood the entire evening, broke into a rendition of the Johnny Cash classic, “Ring of Fire.”

Not to make light of a potentially dangerous situation, but it was all handled well by administrators, fire officials, electricians and — most importantly — the fans.

On the field, Petaluma was too good for its opponents, beating Terra Linda, 41-21, but it probably wouldn’t have mattered. To be sure, Petaluma students were cheering for their players, but more than that, they were cheering for a world that finally seemed to be spinning in the right direction.

As the school year progresses, there will be other successes and other challenges both on and off the field. Petaluma High School has a good football team, but I seriously doubt the Trojans will win every game, and there will be other big games that stir emotions.

And there will be other obstacles and other challenges off the field facing today’s young people. I don’t believe COVID has totally left us, but even if it has, there is still drought, war, inflation, fires, climate change and more.

But, for one happy Friday night in 2022, there was reason to celebrate. School was back, friends were near, there was football to cheer and something like an electrical malfunction and evacuation of a grandstand could not dampen the party atmosphere.

Never has “normal” felt so good.