JJ Says: Organzied sports are great, but kids will find a way to play

I am a great believer in Little League baseball. I have coached (Senior League) served on the board (American) and enjoyed the game for more than 50 years.

I am always astonished at the play of the youngsters and their knowledge of the game. It is always a shock to have a Little League pitcher explain, “I set him up with fast balls and knew I could get him with the curve.”

The enthusiasm of the young players is infectious. You can help but feel the pure joy of a great play or a game-winning hit, and you want to cry when a 10-year-old strikes out with the bases loaded.

Perhaps the most important and satisfying part of Little League, or any other youth sport, is being a part of a team. Your uniform makes you something more than yourself. You are a part of a whole. You are playing for more than yourself.

Still, I can’t think that sometimes we are over organizing our kids – not our young athletes – our kids.

There still needs to be time to just play.

I saw a perfect example during a recent Tournament of Champions game at Lucchesi Park. While I was dutifully keeping score of the official game going on on the diamond in front of me, a group of still-uniformed Little Leaguers who had already finished their game had an impromptu baseball contest happening on the soccer field behind me.

I’m not sure how they chose teams, but they were having a wonderful time. Their laughter was occasionally punctuated by brief squabbles arising from lack of arbitrators. Those differences in opinion were quickly resolved and the fun continued.

Put a group of neighborhood kids together without a ball and, more than likely, a game of tag or hide and seek will quickly developed. The games don’t always run smoothly, but I guarantee there will be more smiles than arguments.

Toss a ball (any size) onto a field among a group of pre-teens and somebody is bound to start kicking. Sometimes it might lead to a modified soccer match. At other times, a game resembling kick ball might be concocted.

As a youngster, back in the dark ages, I dreamed about playing on an organized baseball team. When I finally found my way onto a team, I sat on the bench for most of the game, longing for the days when I could call for a lob pitch and smash it over the left-field fence that doubled a barrier to keep the cattle penned.

Organized Little League is a great thing, but give a group of kids a bat, a ball and room to play and something good will happen.

It beats a video game.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)