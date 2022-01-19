JJ Says: Parents and fans are a big part of high school sports

When I first switched to a hybrid car about six years ago, I turned the key and nothing happened, at least I didn’t perceive anything happening until I stepped on the accelerator and found myself almost miraculously cruising out of the parking lot. Last week’s Casa Grande vs. Petaluma boys basketball game gave me the same feeling.

There were no cheers, no starting lineup announcements, no appreciative applause for the participants. No “You got this.” The officials tossed the ball in the air. No noise. The players just accelerated into motion.

This was basketball without spectators. Hopefully the schools and Sonoma County can reach some sort of compromise that will allow at least a few spectators back in the gym. Between this writing and publication, it may have already happened, but for last week, the rivalry games between Casa Grande and Petaluma, with girls playing Wednesday and boys on the court Thursday, were straight out of the Twilight Zone playbook.

It is to the school administration’s credit that the games were played at all after the county limited all indoor gatherings to no more than 50 persons. That included players, coaches, scorekeepers, photographers and one privileged reporter.

There was an administrator from each school who ordinarily would have been monitoring near hysterical fans riding a wave of school pride. Instead, they were closely counting heads, and they were meticulous and strict, turning away late and bewildered arrivals once the magic number had been reached.

The only cheering came from the players themselves. I couldn’t quite make out the coach’s instructions during time outs, but I could certainly hear as they yelled instructions to the players or “suggestions” to the officials. The predominant sound was the squeak of the shoes as they scratched across the floor.

Not so surprisingly, the persons least affected by the lack of spectators were the players. They were not playing for praise or the adoration of the fans. They were playing for pride, competition and the love of the game.

As the contest wore on, I almost forgot the strange surroundings as I became absorbed in an extraordinarily exciting game. It came down to a last seconds 3-point basket. In the end, the game was the thing.

The ones who missed out were the parents and the students. High school sports mean almost as much to the parents as they do to the players. They form their own team and relationships, bonded by their sons and daughters into their own support group.

Football and basketball are especially important to the student body. They give the students a chance to party in a responsible manner, to show school pride and blow off a little steam. They are a part of the game. They are a reason high school sports are so much fun.

I’m not arguing about the right or wrong of eliminating spectators. However, I will observe that I am flat out afraid of COVID-19 and its latest incarnation. Health must come first.

After watching two excellent teams play in an empty box, I came to two conclusions.

One is that players would play just as hard on an outdoor court at Leghorns Park as they do in a packed gym.

The other is that a game in an empty gym without parents and cheering fans is not only creepy, but not nearly as much fun. Parents should have some way to see their kids play and a game without the fans is not only different, It isn’t nearly as much fun.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)