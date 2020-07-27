JJ SAYS: Patience will pay for athletes

Not everyone is going to agree, but I like the California Interscholastic Federation’s Plan for reopening high school sports. It is far from perfect, and there are parts that make me scratch my bald dome, but I like the idea that all sports will get a chance to play a full league schedule. I also like the idea of delaying the start of the sports seasons.

If I were Czar, I would have more equally divided the sports, with more in the “fall” season and fewer in the “spring” season to give multi-sport athletes a better opportunity to compete in more than one sport.

It is difficult enough to compete in two or more sports when they are in different seasons, let alone when you are trying to do it simultaneously. I’ll undoubtedly have more to say on that topic in the lonely days ahead.

For now, I would like to concentrate on those lonely days.

We’ve already been living in this alternate universe for five months that seem more like five years. It seems like an eternity, but in the grand scheme of things, it really hasn’t been that long. What’s a few more months?

For many athletes, a few more months must feel like the difference between paradise and purgatory.

I see athletic competitions going on all over town. I spent a few moments watching a very competitive soccer match between two talented adult teams at Lucchesi Park Sunday. I was the only one – players, spectators, officials or observers– who was wearing a mask.

There are competitions on outdoor basketball and volleyball courts all over town. In all of these events, coronavirus prevention measures are apparent by their absence.

By contrast, the organized high school practices I have seen have tried to observe the rules and gone to great efforts to follow all the protocols.

The problem is that the virus is still winning. We are heading into the middle innings with neither our country nor out county showing any signs of mounting a life-saving rally.

What the CIF rules do is provide a time out while we regroup and devise a plan for young athletes to get back into the game.

There was no way high school sports could safely resume on their normal schedule. Whether or not we should have to wait five months is debatable. That we had to delay is not questionable. It is reasonable.

We have young athletes who are ready, willing, able and skilled enough to play. The only thing they need is something that is very hard to teach and almost impossible to comprehend – patience.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)