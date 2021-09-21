JJ Says: Petaluma area football teams winning, concession stand offerings losing

Nothing is perfect.

In most respects, the area high school football season is off to a terrific start. Petaluma’s three prep teams – Petaluma High, Casa Grande and St. Vincent have a combined record of 10-1. The only loss was Casa Grande’s defeat at the hands of Marin Catholic, the No. 5-ranked team of all schools in the North Coast Section regardless of division.

Casa’s Jacob Porteous has already set a North Coast Section single-game passing record with 647 yards against Maria Carrillo, Petaluma is within one win of qualifying for the North Coast Section playoff and St. Vincent is the No. 1-ranked Division 7 school in the North Coast Section.

Still, I have a complaint – the concession stand food.

Every fall I have a quest to find the best food available at football concession stands. I fully realize that delicious and nutritious meals are not the purpose of high school snack bars. Concession stands exist for two main reasons. No. 1 is to raise badly needed funds for teams. No. 2 is to provide kids a place to hang out.

Still, concession stands can fulfill man’s (and woman’s) basic need for fast, tasty and desirable fodder.

Former Petaluma High School coach, advance scout and public address announcer Steve Stedman and I have often discussed a sort of Hall of Fame of concession food we have consumed around the Redwood Empire. We have just never gotten around to officially comparing notes.

I can’t speak for Steve, but I can state unequivocally that the best concession food I have ever consumed was the Tri-tip sandwich served at Tomales High School football games. It was so savory that your mouth would drool in anticipation even as the friendly people at Andy Azevedo Field hoisted it onto a bun. It was so tender it could be sliced with a plastic fork.

I don’t know how it compares to French Laundry food, but I do know dining with the sheep and cows was a whole lot more pleasant than dining at a table with politicians and lobbyists.

There was a time when you could get a restaurant-quality cheeseburger at Arnold Field in Sonoma. Alas, Arnold Field, with its visiting bleachers close enough to hear the quarterback audible and its sidelines often so mucky that I have lost boots in the goo, is no more - at least not as a football field. It has been replaced by a shiny new complex that would be the envy of many college campuses.

Gone too, are the cheeseburgers. The only thing available Friday night was a hot dog that I garnished with chili thin enough to be consumed through a straw.

Earlier, I taste-tested a chili dog at another concession stand. The chili was better. It might have come from a can, but it was pretty good when mixed with the hot dog. The trouble was that it came without an eating utensil. When I asked, not a plastic fork, spoon or even a toothpick was available. Since I am not allowed to carry my Swiss Army Knife on a school campus, I had to make do by sopping the chili up with the bun.

Notice that my culinary experiences so far this season have both involved hot dogs and chili. Of course, I could have chosen cold pizza. Admittedly it has been a small sample size, but thus far I haven’t found anyone on campus willing to provide me with even a pre-cooked cheeseburger.

Times are hard. I guess I’m going to have to settle for successful football teams.

