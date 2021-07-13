JJ Says: Petaluma deserves a quality baseball park

I was sitting in the press box located on the berm behind the left field fence at Lucchesi Park, home to the Petaluma American Little League, when a fellow spectator remarked on how impressive the facility looked. It is even more impressive at night when the lights shine, giving the field the look and feel of a professional stadium.

The most impressive aspect of the American League’s home is not just that it has lights, but even more importantly, it is one of three outstanding Little League facilities in Petaluma.

Rincon Valley has an fantastic complex in Santa Rosa, located near Maria Carrillo High School with four diamonds placed in one oak-shaded location, but none of its diamonds, individually, compare to Petaluma’s American, National and Valley leagues’ Major League diamonds, and each league has Minor League fields as well.

The Field of Dreams, a diamond designed for players with special needs, is also located at Lucchesi Park. While it is not affiliated with Little League, it is accessible for community use.

I’m not sure how long the Americans’ Lucchesi Park facility has been around, but I do know it was there, in basically the same form as it is today, when I was secretary for the American League board back in the early ’80s. At that time, it was renowned for having the same infield dirt that was used on the Oakland Athletics’ home diamond.

I was present when the Valley League was formed and when its founders built its current park near McDowell School.

I wasn’t here when Petaluma’s first Little League, what is now the Petaluma National League, was formed and wasn’t here when games were played at where the Petaluma Library now dispenses knowledge. But I was here when games happened where the town’s biggest shopping center now sits, and I was here when the National leadership survived all sorts of bureaucracy and not-in-my-backyard prejudice to establish the National League complex at Petaluma Junior High School.

The point of this short, and perhaps slightly revised, history is to point out that Petaluma has perhaps the finest Little League facilities in the county. All three diamonds were built and have been maintained through the years by volunteers. Many of those who have given our Little Leaguers such fine diamonds haven’t even had youngsters playing or still playing. They have done it for the kids.

What we lack is a first-class facility for the older players. This is a project that is simply too big for volunteers.

The city, much to its credit, has allocated $4.2 million to the project to be built at the East Washington Street Park. It sounds like a lot. It isn’t enough. In this day of inflation, the city contribution, as impressive as it looks, will cover the basic construction of diamond, fencing and field. If we want amenities like parking, stands, batting cages bullpens and the like, it is going to take our whole village.

Petaluma is badly in need of a full-size community baseball park – not just a baseball diamond. There are diamonds at all three high schools and a full-size diamond at Prince Park. What we don’t have and badly need is a community park where we can host tournaments and major events – something like the diamond at Santa Rosa Junior College or the wonderful baseball complex in Fairfield.

We need a diamond that can not only be used every day, but for major events like American Legion tournaments, North Coast Section championships and, perhaps someday, even a semipro, collegiate or amateur team of our own. We need a place to hold outdoor concerts and events, maybe the Fourth of July fireworks. The possibilities are endless.

Such events would bring more visitors and more income to our community to visit our restaurants and explore our downtown. To spend their money.

But the real benefit would be to our young baseball players. Petaluma is known as one of the best baseball towns in certainly Northern California and perhaps in the state. Our players and our community deserve a first-class baseball park, but it will take more than a generous city contribution to make it happen. We need support from businesses, organizations and individuals.

Petaluma is a baseball town. We have great Little League facilities, now we need a great baseball park.

