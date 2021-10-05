JJ Says: Petaluma teams can compete in the VVAL

I left Petaluma around 3:30 Friday afternoon for the trek to Napa to watch Petaluma play Vintage in a high school football game. By 4:15, with my hybrid vehicle sitting silently on Stage Gulch Road, I was determined to write a blistering column calling for Petaluma and Casa Grande’s immediate withdrawal from the Vine Valley Athletic League.

By the time I arrived at Memorial Stadium just after the 5 p.m. junior varsity kickoff I was still fuming over what seemed to be a cross-country journey filled with brake lights and tailgaters.

My disposition improved dramatically when I entered the stadium. Sonoma Valley has just opened its new sports complex. It is very nice. Petaluma and Casa Grande teams have nothing to complain about with their synthetic-turfed fields and tracks, but they are what they were designed to be – sports fields.

Memorial Stadium is a sports stadium. There is a difference. Memorial Stadium is the Coliseum of the North Bay. I’ve never been in the locker rooms, but starting from the turf which is a different shade of green every 10 yards, to the massive scoreboard, situated behind the concourse on the south end of the building, everything is done on a college-worthy scale and quality.

The stadium itself seats 6,400. What was really impressive was that the Vintage side of the facility, bolstered by homecoming celebrants, was almost full. Visiting Petaluma fans had little trouble with social distancing.

The Napa prep palace was built, I believe, around 1950 and completely renovated – like from the ground up – in 2010. It is owned by the Napa Valley Unified School District. There is no way any school district in Sonoma County could ever afford any comparable facility. We just don’t grow enough grapes.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Napa structure is that it is immaculate. When I entered Friday night, not a scrap of paper marred the stands on either side of the stadium and the bathrooms were clean enough to hold choir practice.

The stadium alone was enough to lighten my mood. Of course, the game did little to relieve the anxiety of the journey. Vintage’s play was worthy of its sports home. Petaluma, meanwhile, had, far and away, its poorest outing of a season. That being said, Petaluma gave indications that, on a different night, with the stars aligning in a different configuration, the Trojans might be able to contend with the only football champion the VVAL has ever had.

As the game progressed, I re-accessed for about the thousand time my opinion of the VVAL.

There is a discrepancy in school size among its members. Napa, Vintage and their neighboring American Canyon have enrollments exceeding 1,800. Casa Grande is better than 1,600, while Petaluma and Sonoma are just over 1,300. It does make a difference, especially in a sport like football, which requires more quality athletes.

The numbers indicate that season in, and season out, the Petaluma teams and Sonoma may have a difficult time competing in football. Fortunately football isn’t a game of numbers, and Casa Grande and Petaluma will always give a good accounting for themselves based on coaching and solid programs.

In other sports, the local teams can compete with all teams in the league. The last time the VVAL kept standings, Petaluma, Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley tied for the league baseball championship. Last spring, although there was no official champion, Casa Grande’s baseball team was undefeated in league.

As I drove home with considerably less delay than the afternoon crawl, I reflected that this whole VVAL thing might work out after all. There will always be traffic, but, heck, on some Friday nights it might take darn near an hour (only a slight exaggeration) to get from Petaluma High to Casa Grande.

