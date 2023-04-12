What else is new?

As Vine Valley Athletic teams return from spring break, Casa Grande and Petaluma are one-two in the baseball standings. Casa Grande is every bit as good as everyone thought it would be with a dazzling 10-2 overall record and a 4-0 league mark. Petaluma entered this week with a 9-5-1 overall record, but was 5-1 in league play, with its only VVAL loss 1-0 to Casa Grande.

Making no excuses for the Trojans, but the truth is they had a whole MASH unit of illness and injuries early on and it took them awhile to get their season moving.

It doesn’t take a math wizard to calculate the reason behind the local teams’ success. Look at the numbers, especially the pitching numbers. Better yet, watch Casa Grande’s Austin Steeves and Petaluma’s Aaron Davainis pitch. I had originally written “throw,” but they don’t “throw,” they “pitch.”

Their match up on March 23 was a classic. The numbers for both pitchers in Casa’s 1-0 win were impressive. Steeves gave up just one hit and one walk, striking out nine. He faced just 22 batters, one over the minimum and struck out nine. Davainis gave up two hits, walked four and struck out 11, fanning eight of nine batters he faced over the last three innings.

High school pitching duels. In fact, high school baseball games don’t get any better.

Numbers are forever changing as teams play two or three games a week, but it seems certain that both Steeves and Davainis will maintain ERAs around or below 2.00 and some sort of ridiculous strikeout-to-walk radio of almost 10 to one.

Both pitchers are headed for the next level. Davainis has already agreed to pitch for Cal in Berkeley. Steeves, a junior, will pitch on a similar level.

Not so incidentally, both are excellent all-around players. Steeves bats lead off for the Gauchos and is one of the very best defensive outfielders in the VVAL. Davainis hits clean-up for the Trojans. I saw him hit a shot over the left-field fence against Vintage last week that was laser-like straight from home to good-bye with just enough elevation to clear the fence.

But the aces aren’t the only pitching cards in the Casa and Petaluma decks.

Petaluma pitching behind Davainis , a question at the start of the season, has been surprisingly solid. Zach Fiene, Jackie Palmer and Anthony Del Prete all have earned run averages of around or under 2.5-0.

I saw junior Brayden Breen throw the other day against Vintage and he was effective if not overpowering, keeping the Crushers off balance through six good innings. The most impressive part of his performance was just one walk. Del Prete shut out Montgomery 1-0 in his last start. He struck out just two, but walked only two

If walks are a barometer, Casa Grande pitching is off the charts. The last numbers I checked on the Gauchos, through 12 games, they had struck out 116 and walked only 27. Their team earned run average was 1.01. Those numbers are for roughly half a season, but they are mind boggling.

By the time you read this, the numbers will be about 10 days old, but it gives you some idea of just how good the Gauchos are on the mound and how deep.

Wyatt Abramson has been good as expected and Coach Pete Sikora has been excited since the start of the season about the prospect of having catcher JT Summers throw from in front of the plate. His excitement has proven justified, but the Casa mound depth has been even deeper. Jeffrey Rice, Kalen Clemmens, Ely Hasek and Anthony Fernando have all contributed.

In the Alhambra Tournament Jordan Giacomini emerged as a potential strong closer, saving two games out of the bullpen.

Both teams back their pitchers with strong defense, but everything begins with the athlete at the mound . Petaluma and Casa Grande both have strong hands to give the ball to, and the arms attached to those hands have the Gauchos and Trojans standing atop the VVAL standings.

The two meet again Tuesday at Casa Grande. The last time they faced, Casa won 1-0. Expect a similar score, one way or the other, this time around.