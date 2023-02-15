When I see how much Petaluma’s big basketball win over Justin-Siena last Saturday night meant to the Trojans, I am reminded just how important the post-season tournaments can be. The 51-48 win came in the finals of the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament.

Their actual relevance isn’t much. The tournament games do not count in league standings. They have very little bearing on North Coast Section seating. Very few teams set winning the four-team tournaments as a pre-season goal. I’m sure that, for Justin-Siena, the loss in the boys final to Petaluma was all but forgotten by the time North Coast Section pairings were announced Sunday night.

But for Petaluma, the game had tremendous significance.

Petaluma Coach Anton Lyons called it the biggest win ever for one of his Petaluma High teams, and Lyons-coached teams have had some big wins over the last five seasons.

What the playoffs do offer is a chance for redemption for teams that are playing their best at the end of the season and may have stumbled earlier in the campaign.

They also fill the gap between the end of the regular season and the start of the NCS playoffs a week after the season ends. For teams used to playing two or three times a week, that can be a long wait.

It worked out well this season, with both boys and girls tournaments being played at one venue, this year at Casa Grande. Of course, that is easy to say because the tournament was at Casa. I’ll be writing different lyrics when our teams have to go to a venue in Napa next season.

For this winter, Casa Grande did an excellent job hosting the tournament, and it worked well to have two teams, Petaluma’s boys and Casa Grande’s girls, not only in the finals, but also both winning tournament titles.

For many years, the highlight of spring for me was the Sonoma County League post-season baseball tournament host by Sonoma Valley at Arnold Field. It is the perfect venue for the baseball playoffs – a historic structure with an outfield big enough to house a buffalo herd. It is my hope that the VVAL will adopt Arnold Field for its own playoffs.

I’ve been critical of league tournaments in the past, but as you might infer from the above, I’ve come around 180 degrees. I don’t just accept them, I endorse them.

They may not mean much to teams like Justin-Siena or the Sonoma Valley girls basketball teams, but they can mean a whole season to teams like the Petaluma boys or the Vintage girls that upset Sonoma in the semifinals before running into Casa Grande.

The tournament was especially memorable for the local teams this season, as Petaluma boys and Casa Grande girls showed once again that Sonoma County teams can compete with the big kids from Napa.

Casa Grande tied American Canyon and Sonoma Valley for the regular season championship, but beat them both back-to-back, topping Sonoma in the final regular-season game and American Canyon in the first round of the tournament. Both were excellent games.

Vintage was one of the teams that got a boost from the tournament, making its season with the win over Sonoma in the first round. Casa Grande was simply way too good for the Crushers in the title game.

On the boys side, it wasn’t so much that the stars aligned for Petaluma in its win over Justin-Siena as it was that the Trojans pulled them into alignment through sure will.

On paper and on past performances, there was no way that Petaluma should have beaten a team that came into the Casa gym with a 24-3 record, but games are played with size, skill and heart and sometimes heart counts the most.

Without a league tournament we might not have had a chance to see how much heart can count.

