JJ Says: Prep sports still in limbo

There was all sorts of sports activity last week. All of it was off the field and none of it is likely to make getting on the field any easier or any quicker for high school athletes.

There were rallies by athletes, parents and supporters all over the state, centered at the state capitol, but including many Bay Area communities. Peaceful protesters called for the immediate resumption of high school sports, with an emphasis on football. The North Coast Section has issued a statement with some revised dates and instructions for resuming some sports. New president Joe Biden is making a big push to reopen classroom education and the rollout of vaccines for COVID-19 has given hope for an end to this plague.

Unfortunately, it looks like it all will happen later than sooner. I hate to seem like a pessimist, but that light at the end of the tunnel isn’t all that bright yet.

Despite the exuberance of the athletes, coaches, parents and athletic advocates. It looks like football still remains in California’s orange tier, the second most restrictive of the state’s four-tiered system for bringing the pandemic under control.

Last week’s impressive “Let Them Play” call for sports to begin isn’t likely to have much effect on California Department of Public Health officials, who have the ultimate say on what activities are allowed to resume and when when. High school sports are tangled up in a mess of bureaucracy that includes county, CIF and school district rules. The state health office has the ultimate say and, right now the regional stay-at-home order preempts everything. Once that is lifted, the purple and red tiers have the priority over orange and that means football.

Another twist in this whole thing is that many leagues span more than one county. What happens in the VVAL if Napa County reaches the orange tier that allows football, while Sonoma County is stuck in red which does not? The same thing would apply to the North Central League with teams in Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties.

This is really no criticism of the various public and school agencies who, I believe, are doing their best to protect the health of student/athletes while opening school sports as rapidly as possible.

The problem, it seems, is that, as has happened with so much of the government (on all levels) response to the pandemic has been a lack of clear direction for the parents, coaches and, most importantly, the athletes who are caught in limbo.

The athletes still have no idea when they will be allowed to begin playing again.

If I were the subject of a Kenny Rogers song, I would bet my stimulus check that cross country gets started by mid-February with baseball, softball and volleyball underway by sometime in March.

Football will be fortunate to get in an abbreviated six-game schedule while basketball and wrestling, stuck in the yellow tier, may have to settle for two or three tournaments.

Of course, it all depends on school district, league, county, NCS, CIF and/or Department of Public Health rules. That’s a lot of rules.

Incidentally, I was right about my initial statement that high school athletes would not be allowed to play more than one sport in the same season. I was wrong when I corrected myself and said athletes would allowed to play more than one sport in the same season.

In a memo from the North Coast Section sent to all coaches: “Student athletes, because of the guidelines from the CDPH, can only participate in one cohort (read that sport) at a time.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)

.