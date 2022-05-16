JJ Says: Pros and cons to league tournaments

It all depends on your point of view.

I enjoy the post-season league tournaments, but, the truth is that they don’t mean much. They don’t count in the league championships or league records. They don’t carry much weight in determining seeds in the North Coast Section Tournament. They are really a space filler to give teams a chance to keep active in the week between the end of the regular season and the NCS playoffs.

This year, there was no Vine Valley Athletic League softball tournament because the league season got clogged up, and last week had to be used for regular-season games.

Still, they can be fun. I particularly enjoy the post-season VVAL baseball tournament. The VVAL is too young to have much of a tradition as a league, so it was nice to see it hold its tournament at Arnold Field in Sonoma where both North Bay League and Sonoma County League tournaments were held when host Sonoma Valley High School was a member of those leagues.

Night baseball is a dimming phenomena in our time, but a special experience for most high school players, and Arnold Field is a special place – a real baseball stadium with real stands, real lights and the look and field of a real baseball facility. Those who remember what an experience at Petaluma’s McNear Park was like know what I am talking about.

I also used to enjoy watching the Sonoma County League and North Bay League basketball tournaments for both boys and girls when they were played at Santa Rosa Junior College. It was a great venue for the high school players and made them feel special.

But, whether the tournament is played at one venue or at the home facility of the higher seed, some coaches will like the idea, while others will view it as an inconvenience as they prepare for what really counts - the NCS playoffs. League champions have not much to gain except bragging rights.

League playoffs can be particularly difficult for baseball teams who have to be careful about pitching innings. Do you pitch your best in the tournament finals, or rest his arm for section play? It is not too bad this year, with the start of NCS on Wednesday after the league tournament ended on Friday.

For the other three tournament teams, the games are important. I’ve seen seasons where the league tournament was the difference between a good season and a great season, at least in the minds of the players pulling off the upset. A win in the league tournament can heal a lot of the hurt of finishing short of a league championship.

I’m not saying league champions don’t care about the league tournament, but in most cases it is definitely down on the priority list. They have already won the league championship and have high hopes in the NCS tournament.

When Justin-Siena beat Petaluma last week in the finals of the VVAL Tournament, you would have thought they had won the seventh game of the World Series. I don’t blame the Braves. It was a very big and emotional win. Petaluma already had the league championship pennant. The loss didn’t change that accomplishment.

For the Trojans, there was disappointment, but it lasted only until Sunday afternoon when they found out who they would be facing in the first round of the NCS playoffs.

Post-season league tournaments have become a tradition and they can be fun, especially if they are played at venues like Arnold Field, but the main event remains the NCS playoffs.

Coaches in all sports almost always say winning a league championship is the No. 1 goal. Reaching NCS is No. 2. I don’t believe I’ve ever heard one coach tell me at the start of a season that the goal is to win the league tournament.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)