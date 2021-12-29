JJ Says: Recalling St. Vincent Mustangs’ state playoff run great way to end the year

I really want to end the year on a happy note, and I can’t think of a better way than by giving one last shout out to the St. Vincent football team.

We chronicled the many accomplished by area teams in an Argus-Courier story last week and I have written much about how amazing the football season was with all three local teams reaching the playoffs and Casa Grande sharing the Vine Valley Athletic League championship with Vintage after defeating the Crushers in a head-to-head showdown.

But what St. Vincent did was historic. There is an unwritten rule in journalism to never say ever. As sure as you right that this that or whatever was the first time ever, someone is going to present evidence to the contrary. I will just say that St. Vincent is the only football team I have covered in two stints watching Petaluma sports that I have ever seen make the state playoffs. Of course, there weren’t always state playoffs and certainly not playoffs for different divisions.

Still, what St. Vincent accomplished was unprecedented for a local team.

Despite what skeptics might have thought, there was little doubt that St. Vincent could compete in the North Bay League as it stepped up from two seasons as an independent to join the Redwood Division. It was obvious that Trent Herzog was putting together not just a football team, but a program. It took three years, and a season truncated by COVID-19, but the Mustangs were ready to burst out from Game 1 when they defeated a very good St. Bernard’s contingent 21-20.

The only blemish on the St. Vincent record was to Montgomery 30-21 in a game the Mustangs probably should have won. The loss forced them to share the league championship with both Montgomery and Santa Rosa after they did what had to be done in their final regular-season game, beating Santa Rosa 42-6.

All this is rehash, including St. Vincent’s domination of St. Helena in the North Coast Section Division VII championship game and loss to a superior Argonaut team 42-12 in the state playoffs on a cold night in the Sierra foothills.

What I don’t think has been emphasized is just how special this year’s St. Vincent team truly was. St. Vincent has had great teams and much football success in its long football history. This year’s team may not be king of the mountain, but it is certainly on the summit.

The Mustangs were solid in all aspects of the game – offense, defense and special teams. Plus, St. Vincent had an extra one-two punch in Dante Antonini and Kai Hall.

Antonini was one of the best high school football players in the North Coast Section. On another team in another league, it doesn’t matter, he would have been an all-league player. With St. Vincent he caught passes, ran with the ball and blocked. A basic St. Vincent play was to hike the ball to Antonini and point him toward the end zone.

But it was on defense that he really ruled. St. Vincent statistics, which, by the way, are among the most accurate numbers kept by any high school in the state by statistician Gary Von Raesfeld, show Antonini with 110 tackles, 82 solo and 27 for loss. What those glossy numbers do not show is the way he took over games, making crucial tackles all over the field.

The highest praise I can give Antonini is to compare him with a Petaluma High School linebacker of long ago, the late, great John Ramatici. He is that good.

Hall was a marked man from the middle of his freshman season until he finishes at St Vincent High School next season. Opposing teams try everything from eight men in the box to a rope hogtie, and still can’t stop him. His numbers this year were 1,473 yards (8.4 per carry) with 20 rushing and a receiving touchdown.

As good as they were, Antonini and Hall weren’t a two-man team. There were a multitude of special Mustangs, all with a buy in to what Herzog and his staff were creating. Players like quarterback Jaret Bosarge, receiver/defender Jake DeCarli, NBL Redwood lineman of the Year Dominic Minton, D1-bound lineman Cameron Vaughn, receiver/defender Killian Collins, Liam O’Haire, Rilley Gilfillan and the Rooks brothers Malcolm, Robert and Nathan. Together they were a very good team.

Add in Antonini and Hall and it became a great team.

Herzog was the architect of the program, taking over a team that the year before he arrived had gone 1-8 and, in three years, taking it to the state playoffs. He had great building blocks right on campus. The majority of the players, Hall being among the few exceptions, were products of the St Vincent school system.

What the coach and the team, with help from a bevy of quality assistant coaches, accomplished was truly amazing.

COVID-19 may have been the sad story of 2021, but St. Vincent’s football success was the feel-good story and certainly deserving of encore recognition.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)