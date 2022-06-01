JJ Says: Regional playoffs give Petaluma a second chance

The first CIF Regional Baseball Championships are a little difficult to figure out, matching teams from all over Northern California into five brackets. What is confusing is that different CIF Sections have different criteria for their various divisions

For example, Ukiah was Division 2 champion in the recently concluded North Coast Section playoffs, while NCS Division 2 runner-up Petaluma is in Division 3 in the Nor-Cal Tournament. Alpha Charter, the team Petaluma played in the Nor-Cal first round, is in Division 6 in the Sac-Joaquin section, but in Division 3 in the Nor-Cal playoffs.

What appears to be clear is that regional competition is a step toward a state championship playoff for baseball. It isn’t here yet. Right now, a Northern Region and a Southern Region championship is as far as it goes, but an official CIF-sanctioned state playoff is coming.

There are two schools of thought on state playoffs for spring sports.

People who are really into high school sports, including most coaches, love the idea, pointing to the excitement created by state playoffs in other sports and the prestige going to state tournament.

The problem with spring sports playoffs is obviously the timing. The regional championships are already pushing the season past the end of the school year for some teams. Adding another layer of competition to the playoffs could mean that we are asking players step up to the plate with diplomas in their hip pockets.

From a pragmatic standpoint, it is fortuitous for Petaluma High’s Trojans that there are regional playoffs, and that they were selected to participate. I only wish Casa Grande High School’s Gauchos would have had the same opportunity.

As the dominant team with an 11-1 championship record in the highly competitive Vine Valley Athletic League, Petaluma was certainly worthy of its selection. Casa Grande with a 19-9 overall record, a 7-5 mark in the VVAL and a semifinal outster in the NCS semifinals did not have a chance at an at-large berth.

Casa Grande’s only hope for inclusion in select group of 24 teams was to win NCS. The Gauchos almost pulled it off, losing to eventual champion Ukiah 5-4 in the last inning of the semifinal game. The sad thing is that Casa Grande could have won that game. The Gauchos played poorly, making an almost unbelievable nine errors.

Petaluma played even worse in the section championship game against Ukiah. The Trojans didn’t hit well, didn’t pitch well and fielded even worse with seven errors.

I am happy for Ukiah. The Wildcats have one of those once-in-a-decade kind of teams with pitching depth and hitting from top-to-bottom of their lineup. The Wildcats are also doing what every coach wants hits team to do – they are playing their best ball at the end of the season.

Neither Petaluma nor Casa Grande played their best baseball in their final game of the season. They can do better and have done better for most of the season. The difference is that Petaluma got a chance for redemption.

At this this point in the season, every team wants to make its last game a good one. Because of the Regional playoffs, Petaluma had that chance.

I honestly don’t much care whether or not there are state championship playoffs. I always enjoy a baseball game, but by June, it has been a long high school sports year. I am just happy that Petaluma, through its season-long excellence, had an opportunity to end well.

Casa Grande players can console themselves knowing that they were in a position to win their last game.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.Jackson@argusco urier.com)