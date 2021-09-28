JJ Says: Road to the VVAL football title now runs through Casa Grande

I almost felt sorry for the Vintage football players last Friday night after they had been beaten 46-44 by Casa Grande – almost.

It is never easy to see a king disposed, but whatever sympathy I might feel for the Crushers was more than washed away by the overwhelming storm of joy swirling around the Gauchos when their task had been successfully accomplished.

Prior to that game, Vintage had never lost a Vine Valley Athletic League football game. For 2 ½ seasons through moonlight and shadow, cold and rain the Crushers had never found a VVAL team they couldn’t beat. It was a heavy burden to bear, and It all crashed down Friday night, and then by only two points and the space of one yard, the distance between running back Dylan Smith and the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt in the final quarter.

To call the Casa Grande’s history-ending victory an upset would be incorrect. The Crushers were certainly a heavy favorite going into the game, but they had already lost two previous non-league games and, despite the closeness of the final score, Casa Grande was clearly the better team.

Two of the Vintage touchdowns came on long runs that should never have been allowed to materialize, and a third on a pass theft thrown by Casa Grande’s gifted quarterback Jacob Porteous to a wide-open Crusher defender.

It seems contradictory to say that a team that gave up six touchdowns and 346 rushing yards played a good defensive game, but that is just what Casa Grande did. Casa linebackers Joe Ellis and Antonio Bernardini were all over the field. What in many Vintage games would have been long gainers were cut off at the roots for three- and four-yard gains.

On many occasions, the linebackers were secondary hitters, with Vintage runners already stopped by Joey Mercado and the Gaucho front line. Matt Reilly, Casa’s current super soph, did a strong job in the Gaucho secondary.

It all i totaled up to a defensive effort that was several times larger than the final score showed.

Casa Grande’s 46 points were reflective of a varied attack that will probably be, for the rest of the season, labeled an aerial assaut. The Gauchos do throw the football, and why not? With a big offensive line protecting one of the most accurate passers in the North Bay and newcomer Rysean Samandwa now added to a fleet of outstanding receivers, the Gauchos will continue to butter their offensive bread with footballs thrown in all directions.

But, Casa also has a solid ball carrier in Ryder Jacobson. He runs hard, knows how to find holes and, most importantly, hangs onto the football.

It all adds up to Casa Grande’s win being no fluke. Friday night the Gauchos deserved to win.

But, the Gauchos have a problem. They are now the toughest dudes in the VVAL room. With the majority of the league season still to play, the Gauchos will be the team everyone wants to beat. Vintage with its 16-game win streak ended is still a very good team, but the Gauchos are at the top of the mountain.

There are five other VVAL teams who have a big game coming up against Vintage, but a bigger game coming up against Casa Grande. It was a big challenge for the Gauchos against the Crushers, but an even bigger challenge to stay on top.

The road to the VVAL championship no longer runs through Napa’s Memorial Stadium, but through Petaluma.

Incidentally, there is another pretty good football team in the same village. On the other side of Highway 101, Petaluma’s Trojans are unbeaten after five games and travelers must venture through their neighborhood to sit on the throne that has finally been vacated by Vintage.

