I certainly hope that Mr. Claus has room in his bag for a few playthings for Petaluma athletes when he is making his rounds Saturday night and on into Sunday morning.

Santa doesn’t always deliver exactly what we have requested, but we are not complaining. Through the years, the portly right-hander has delivered much in the way of goodies for our athletes of all ages.

Consider what has been dropped down our chimney in the last decade: New all-weather playing fields for all three high schools, a new swimming pool for Petaluma High, a renovated gym for Petaluma High, a completely new park full of playing fields on East Washington Street, a new miniature baseball diamond for special kids at Lucchesi Park and much, much more.

Of course, many of these gifts were financed by private-public partnership between North Poll Industries, Inc. and Petaluma voters, a mostly non-profit group, and many were assembled by crews of elves working on site.

Santa, we are grateful, and we don’t want to seem to be greedy, but Mr. Claus we really would like just a few toys to play with, on and in.

Could you find room in your magical bag for a new gymnasium for Casa Grande High School. The one you gave the school a half century or so ago is just worn out. It has been a wonderful plaything and brought fun, laughter and excitement to kids of all ages. But, like many of the old-time toys it has become a danger. Its bleachers sway like a high rise in an earthquake every time someone ventures to the top. But be sure to make the new one carry the Coach Ed Iacopi name.

Another plaything it would be nice to deliver Saturday night is a swimming pool on the Casa Grande campus. The Gauchos are mighty envious of the nice tub you left for the Trojans a couple of years ago and they want, and deserve, one of their own. There has never been a pool on the east side of the highway and it is way past time.

If you want to really bring joy to the kids in spirit, if not in age, you could sprinkle a few pickleball courts around town. Pickleball is the hottest thing since Davy Crockett’s coonskin cap, and there just aren’t enough courts to accommodate all who want to play.

Santa, if it is not too much trouble, could you stuff a pair of 6-foot, 7-inch guys with basketball skills into the bag and drop one each off at Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools. The kids on those teams try awfully hard, but both need someone who can look eye-to-eye with some of the Jolly Greens they will be playing this year.

I, obviously, have nothing against aging, but it isn’t a very good look on a sports playing field and the city field at Lucchesi Park that has provided so much fun for so many athletes, is badly in need of an upgrade. It’s carpet is getting awfully thread bare, and it would help to have a surface that is somewhat softer than Washington Street.

Santa, you might have read about Petaluma’s skateboarding teenage sensation and possible Olympian Minna Stress. She is in pretty good shape for facilities. She has a park right at her home. But what about the other kids who need a place to play and practice. Don’t you think the skateboard park over by the swim center is getting a little funky and used. Maybe you could drop off a new place for the boarders to do their thing.

I hope I’m not asking for too much, Santa, but it would be nice if you could spread a few amenities around the new baseball diamond being at the Washington Street Park. The city has generously provided the basics, but a few accessories like stands, batting cages and a parking lot would really make good stocking stuffers.

Well, that about covers it for this year. But, I understand that pandemics, wars, droughts and inflation have made it tough for you in 2022 and you still have to look forward to paying taxes, so if you can’t fill some of things on the list, I would really settle for peace and good will on our playing fields and around the world.

