As spring showers foretell the return of May flowers (not to mention green lawns) high school seniors look forward to what is beyond.

The current focus is on the bad things that have been happening in our high schools. It is well beyond my comprehension to understand why such violence and threats of violence has marred what should be a special time of the school year as students sprint toward the finish line and look forward to summer.

For many seniors, their immediate future has already been determined as they look forward to colleges, vocational schools or joining the workforce.

As I continue to talk to young athletes about their school choices, I am again amazed, but probably shouldn’t be, at how many college-quality athletes put academics ahead of athletics when choosing the next stop in their education.

For most students it isn’t that they choose their next step, as it is that the next step chooses them. As most college-bound seniors will explain, it isn’t easy getting into the college of their choice. Except for the very top-tier athletics or scholars, college entrance is still competitive and still, to a certain extent, up to the luck of the draw.

For graduates, getting accepted is only half the battle. Somebody has to pay for their higher learning. Back in the day, I survived by working summers and weekends and coming home from San Jose State University on weekends to exchange dirty laundry for food. Those days are long gone. Dad and mom generally underwrite tuition and other expenses.

Education isn’t cheap.

It is a huge help, often a necessity, for a student to augment his/her/family expenses with scholarship money. Scholarships, whether they be athletic or academic, are not a gift. Colleges expect them to be earned either on the playing field and/or in the classroom. Full scholarships are rare. Most colleges offer only partial scholarships while many offer some form of hybrid athletic/scholastic help.

The important thing for this year’s sophomore and junior students, and particularly athletes, to understand is that academics do count – a lot. I can tell tale after tale about outstanding high school athletes who lost out on an opportunity for scholarship funds because they concentrated solely on athletics and forgot about the academics.

There are scholarship funds available, and not only for the big sports like football, basketball and baseball. Colleges are looking for tennis players, swimmers, soccer players. Title IX has also brought a demand for more women athletes as colleges seek to strengthened those programs.

The most important factor for young athletes serious about obtaining scholarship help is exposure. If colleges don’t know about them, they can’t help them. Athletes and their families have to reach out. Social media helps. There are any number of sites where athletes can post their accomplishments.

I am not a big fan of club sports. I prefer watching athletes compete for their schools and their communities, but I have to acknowledge that club tournaments are where recruiters get a chance to observe many top quality athletes. This is particularly true in sports like soccer and volleyball.

By far, the best conduit to a college scholarship is through personal reference. High school coaches who have established relationships with college coaches and recruiters are invaluable in aiding athletes with the next step. It is impossible to count the many players from different schools who have been helped land college admission and aid through the contacts established by St. Vincent football coach Trent Herzog.

For the very elite athletes who have multiple choices, there are two essentials that stand above all others.

First and foremost is to remember that academics come first. That has to start in high school. I’ve seen far too many young athletes passed over because of poor grades or poor overall high school performance. Students must also choose a school that will prepare them to be successful in life. They may not understand it now, but sports will someday end. Life goes on.

With that in mind, the second factor, is, given a choice, an athlete should pick a school where they can play. The allure of a Division I school is strong, but what good is it to be on the bench? The chances of playing sports beyond college are infinitesimal. There are very few opportunities for women beyond college and the competition for men in professional sports is beyond the moon difficult.

We like to make a big deal of the Major League baseball players from our area, but how many people realize how special and how fortunate they really are? For most, college is the end of the competitive sports. Athletes should make the most of the opportunity. That means finding a place where they can get on the field or court.

I am a great believer in junior college athletics, but even that is a big competitive step above high school sports.

High school sports are great. College sports are for those who have the talent, the dedication and the good fortune to continue playing. Graduates, families and advisors should make their choice wisely.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)