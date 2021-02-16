JJ Says: Some sports will sacrifice more than others

State officials are beginning to discover just how passionate high school athletes, parents and coaches are about their sport.

The Let Them Play movement, club football, phone calls and petitions to the governor and other state officials are beginning to get their attention. High school sports are political. Football, of course, is the driver. Under the current rules, it will be almost impossible to have a high school football season this school year.

If state officials yield to the growing pressure, the next big controversy will not be on the field, but in the stands. Right now, the state mandate is for no fans in any high school event. That is fine for the sports the Vine Valley Athletic League has designated as Season 1. Those sports that begin games next week – cross country, golf, swimming and tennis – attract only a handful of parents and devoted fans.

Football, basketball and, to a lesser but still significant extent, baseball, softball, volleyball and wrestling are also popular with strong cadres of avid students parent supporters. It might take the National Guard to keep passionate parents away from an Egg Bowl game.

We should know shortly if there will be a football season. The pressure is mounting and the clock is ticking.

At least there is some kind of a chance to have an abbreviated football season. That chance is slim, but there is a chance. There is no chance for any kind of a basketball season.

Two of the most important criteria for starting a sports season are that they be indoor and be non-contact. Basketball, along with wrestling, fail to meet either criteria. Those three are the only prep sports in the state’s yellow, most difficult-to-achieve tier.

There might be a glimmer of hope for basketball if games can be played on outdoor courts. We don’t have the playground basketball culture we see in other parts of the country, but why not take the game outside if that is what it takes to have a season?

I believe we will get to the red tier where baseball, softball and girls lacrosse will be allowed. Boys lacrosse, which allows more contact than the girls game, is in the orange tier.

It is fitting that softball and baseball be allowed to start ahead of some other sports. Those athletes have already lost their 2020 season. To keep them closed for two straight seasons would not only be ultra-unfair.

Although youth sports are not under California Interscholastic Federation rules it seems only proper that Little League, Petaluma Youth Soccer League and other you sports be allowed to start playing if the current downward trend in COVID infestations continue.

I have lost three friends to the deadly disease and several more have been seriously ill. I’m on the endangered species list of old people, so I take both the mandated and suggested protection protocols seriously.

But I also understand the need to get young people back into physical activity and team activity, as soon as possible. I look forward to a cross country meet next week, and a baseball or softball game in the near future. But we also all must continue to sacrifice. Unfortunately, some might have to sacrifice more than others. It looks like basketball, wrestling and, yes, football players will be among those asked to sacrifice an entire season.

