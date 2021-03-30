JJ Says: Son of Petaluma lacrosse club founder now Trojan coach

What goes around, comes around for Petaluma lacrosse

It was about 15 years ago that a man walked into my office (those were the days when my office was not my kitchen table) and wanted to talk to me about a new youth sport he would like to introduce to the community.

Even at that time, Petaluma had an abundance of youth sports – baseball, softball for girls, swimming, basketball, a lot for everyone - but I politely listened while the man enthusiastically extolled the virtues of a Native American-originated activity called lacrosse. Being a California product, all I knew about the game was the name. Unimpressed, I still agreed to write a short story about his dream.

Doug Olson passed away in 2018. Today, his dream is among the most popular participant sports in town among the 7-to-teen set, and the high school version is rapidly growing in spectator sport popularity.

Olson and Ted Spores were the driving force behind what became known as the Petaluma River Cats, with hundreds of young boys and girls engaged in the exciting sport. It is almost as common to see a youngster carrying around a paddle as it is to see one carrying around a baseball glove.

From a player’s standpoint, what is not to like about the game? There is non-stop action. It is physical. You get to bump the opposing players and even whack them in the hands with a stick. It is also strategic, very basketball-like in the deployment and coordination of the plays.

When the first wave of home-grown lacrosse players reached high school age, the River Cats, now firmly established, formed club teams for both Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools, although they were not officially representing their respective schools.

It took several years and meeting after meeting with school officials to recognize the sport. Coaches, players and parents took their pleas all the way to the school board before what is perhaps the most American of all team sports was recognized as an official high school sport in Petaluma..

Due largely to the coaching given the players by River Cat youth coaches and high school coaches Ben Hewitt at Casa Grande and Kevin Louches at Petaluma, the local high school boys teams have been the best in the North Bay League, and now the Vine Valley Athletic League. The Casa Grande girls team, coached by Bob Merwin, is the best in the VVAL and was positioned to make a run for a North Coast Section title this season until the NCS canceled the playoffs. Petaluma, coached by Sarah Shade, has a good up and coming girls team.

Several athletes from the original River Cats were recruited, received scholarships and had successful college careers.

One of those who had success on the college level was Carter Olson, one of Doug’s three lacrosse-playing sons. After playing at Petaluma High School, he found success for Notre Dame De Namur College in Belmont and even played professionally in Australia for a year.

Both his brothers also played in college, Blake at Sonoma State and Grant at UC Santa Cruz. Their sister, Caroline, played through high school and is now attending Sonoma State.

Carter is now coaching the Petaluma High School varsity team replacing Louches.

What goes around, comes around and sometimes that is a very good thing.

