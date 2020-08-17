JJ Says: Sports are more than the roll of the dice

I was about 10 years old when I discovered a board game called All-Star Baseball. Those of you of Social Security age might remember that it was a spinner game with discs representing professional baseball players. Each disc was divided into sections for things like singles, doubles, triples home runs, ground outs, strikeouts, etc. Babe Ruth had a big slice for home runs, while Pete Runnels (remember him?) had a small home-run slice, but a large singles segment. I spent hours spinning and manipulating, often calling foul balls after unfavorable outcomes.

The obvious flaw with All Star Baseball was that it totally discounted pitching.

Later, I graduated to Strat-O-Matic, and was overwhelmed with statistics. There are options for everything from base running to ball-park peculiarities. I still play that game, although I make up my owns teams, mixing current players with Hall of Famers. Results are remarkably accurate, even though I don’t use all the options in the interest of time and sanity.

Strat-O-Matic is available in a digital version, but I prefer the old-fashioned roll of the dice.

Strat-O-Matic and board games are fun, and they might be fine for Gabe Kapler who manages by the numbers, but I prefer my baseball real.

I prefer to watch (and hear) the crack or the ping of the bat, watch the pitcher glare in disgust when a flesh-and-blood umpire makes a mistake, marvel at an impossible stop and throw or watch a long drive glance off the top of a fence. A roll of the 20-sided die might decide the difference between a double and a home run in a board game. In life, it might depend on a wind current or the top spin of a well-clobbered home run.

A board game can determine a strikeout or a walk, but it won’t try your patience like a Brandon Belt 12-pitch at bat or wow you like the awesome swing of an Aaron Judge.

I feel the same way about analytics. They are great for a rainy day, but when the sun comes out, it is time to play where the only numbers that really count are the final totals on the scoreboard.

I can understand the frustration of the kids, coaches and players who just want to play the game. How many warm summer days can you spend listening to "experts“ talk about wOBA (weighted on base average), WRC+ ( weighted runs created plus), ISO (isolated power) and the like.

And workouts and conditioning drills are not games.

I can’t express my admiration for the coaches and players who are striving to conduct conditioning and practicing social distancing and other pandemic-stopping measures. They are giving up a lot. It is one thing to play long toss with a friend or to do wind sprints. It is another to block, tackle, turn a double play or hustle out a triple.

Sports are more than a game, even if the game is Strat-O-Matic Baseball or Madden Football.

Let the games begin -- But not until we have won the biggest game of our lives – the game against an invisible opponent named COPID-19. Meanwhile, I’ll lead off with Pete Runnels and bat Babe Ruth clean-up.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)