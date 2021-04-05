JJ Says: Petaluma area sports scores wanted for Argus-Courier coverage

Help!

After more than a year of not having any games to report, the Argus-Courier is about to be hit with a monsoon of athletic activity.

What all begins on April 12 has been well chronicled. Alphabetically about to start next Monday are badminton, baseball, basketball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, track and field, volleyball and wrestling. Several of these sports have boys and girls teams, many have both varsity and junior varsity teams and a few have a freshman team as well.

The Argus-Courier would like to report on those sports, but like and can are two different animals. Our two-person staff – myself and able assistant George Haire - will be out and about, getting to as many events as possible, but we can only reach a small portion of such an unprecedented number of games .

To complicate matters, on our want list are not only scores, but also details. We would like to give credit where credit is due. We want to tell who did what and how teams won or lost.

Here is how you can help:

Email me at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com. Make sure johnie is spelled with just one “n.”

Include in a report: names of the teams; level of play (JV, varsity, frosh); final score; brief recap; team records and names. Those names must include correctly spelled first and last names. Names will not be used that do not include both first and last names. It would be helpful if a contact number is included.

Phone calls are welcome. Since my office is now located in the vicinity of my kitchen table, my office and home phone number is the same – (707) 806-9831. I will try to answer as many calls as possible, but a phone message will often be required. Please speak distinctly. My ears are one of the many parts of my anatomy that do not function as well as they once did. If there is any question about a name, please spell it out, and don’t assume that I know the difference between John and Jon or Ginny and Jenny.

Text messages will also work at the above number.

Yes, we will accept junior varsity as well as freshman and youth sports information.

Photos will be accepted. They must be in JPEG format and of good quality. I will not make an absolute rule against team photos, but I don’t like them. Team photos are surprisingly difficult to take. There are too many that are submitted with indistinguishable faces, caps shadowing eyes, photographer’s shadows in the picture and all sorts of other maladies. Your chances of having a photo published are greatly enhanced if they are good quality action photos.

We will try to post results online as quickly as possible. For results to appear in the print edition of the Argus-Courier they must be received no later than 10 a.m. Tuesday morning for publication in the Thursday edition.

Together we can ensure that our sports teams and young athletes get the recognition they deserve, but I do need your help.

Call me.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)