JJ Says: Students prefer to play

The post pandemic world will never be the same and that includes sports and sports in Petaluma.

We are becoming a world and community of players as opposed to spectators. The trend began well before Covid-19 stopped us from being either.

I have to admit this virus has held us in its grip longer than I could ever had anticipated. Blame it on politics, blame it on skepticism, blame it on lack of national will – whatever. The truth is that the virus has kicked our individual and collective butts.

However, even before the pandemic, the trend toward participation as opposed to watching had begun. Football, basketball and volleyball continue and will continue to draw decent crowds with football still the king and a source of school pride. But even football has begun to wane in spectator popularity. We hardly ever see packed standsfor either Petaluma or Casa Grande high school games..

Nor is there the excitement of the anticipation of games, not even for the Egg Bowl, that we used to see. Part of the decline in interest, most noticeable in football, but obvious in all prep sports, has been hastened by the lumping of the Petaluma schools into the Napa-dominated Vine Valley Athletic League. The truth is that, except on rare seasons, Petaluma and Casa Grande will have only one VVAL big game – when they play one another.

But, the VVAL is just one contributing factor to the decline in spectator-appeal of high school sports. The real reason is that kids today would rather participate than cheer. It is a reason – not a problem. Although age (not to mention lack of athletic ability) has long since turned me into a spectator, I think it is great that more and more student athletes have found outlets for their energies.

The obvious reason is that athletes have far more activities to choose from. Available for high school athletes at both Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools are boys and girls tennis, volleyball, boys and girls golf, football, cross country, cheer, boys and girls wrestling, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls swimming, softball, baseball, boys and girls lacrosse and badminton (a coed sport). That doesn’t even take into consideration a long list of club and social activities available for students. It won’t be long before water polo is added to the list.

I have long scoffed at anyone who wants to add an activity because “kids need something to do to keep them out of trouble.” Kids have plenty to do.

The idea that our kids and teens are turning into screen-time zombies is ridiculous. Do kids like their video games? Absolutely, but they also love their baseball, basketball, lacrosse and cheer.

This trend doesn’t mean the end of high school spectator sports. Moms, dads and grandparents will always turn out to see their pride and joys play and take an active interest in their endeavors, and students will always enthusiastically embrace their school teams and support their classmates. There will always be pride in a school’s sports success and the accomplishment of its athletes.

What it does mean is that schools and communities need to carefully assess where they invest their athletic funds. This is, at present, a theoretical discussion. First, of course, districts must safely reopen classrooms. At the same time they must find a way to budget for the cost of maintaining some semblance of educationin the midst of the pandemic. It may take years for districts, the state and the nation to recover.

But we will recover, and when we do, we need to think about providing facilities for the athletes – new gyms, more swimming pools, more all-weather fields, more diamonds, better training facilities.

It isn’t too soon to be planning for facilities. Besides, it is a whole lot more fun than brooding about when the athletes will be allowed to use the facilities we do have.

