JJ Says: Susick and Doc were fixtures on Petaluma football sideline

Petaluma is losing another connection to the “Good old days” with the retirement of physical therapist Rick Susick, founder and owner of Petaluma Valley Therapy Center. For more than three decades, Susick has cared for Petaluma athletes plagued with sports injuries. Many have been able to continue or resume active lifestyles because of his care and understanding of how to repair human bodies and relieve pain.

For hundreds of Petaluma High School athletes, Susick was a first responder on the sidelines at Petaluma High School football games. He teamed with the legendary Dr. David Sister, a general practitioner who was a living definition of “crusty and beloved country doctor.”

We lost Doc Sisler in 2018 after 91 life-filled years. For 23 of those years, Susick was Doc’s constant companion on the sidelines at Petaluma High School football games. The two also provided free mandatory physical examinations required of all prep athletes.

In 2011, Sisler and Susick were honored with the Service to Youth Award at the Petaluma Community Recognition Awards of Excellence. I had the pleasure of introducing them at the ceremony. With flowery prose I presented the two, and backed away while they delighted the audience with the quick repartee that matched the close relationship between the two. It was no coincidence that the program went extra long that year.

To be on the sidelines with Doc and Rick was an education and a delight. It was like being a comfortable guest in the home of two old friends – the quips and stories just kept coming. Both gave up the sidelines in 2010 – Doc because of age and Rick to devote more time to his thriving business.

Doc Sisler stories are the stuff of legends, and Rick Susick was always quick to tell tales. Along with the camaraderie, the barbs and banter, both were excellent health care professionals, Sisler as one of the vanishing breed of true family general practitioners and Susick as a physical therapist who was an expert in sports injuries and their treatment.

At the community awards ceremony, Susick said one the the things he would miss most about giving up the volunteer position with the football team was “being on the sidelines with Doc. I will miss seeing a kid that’s in pain with a shoulder and the look of immediate relief when Doc resets the shoulder,” he said.

As Doc got older, it took him longer to reach an injured player in the middle of the field. Susick would stand on the sideline with a smile unless the injury appeared serious. In that case, he would be the first to reach the player.

In later years, Doc would return to sit in a chair on the Petaluma sidelines and immediately become the center of attention of a group of well-wishers and friends who delighted in being told (again) that Brett Favre was the greatest quarterback who ever lived and the Trojans were doomed if they didn’t start passing with more frequency.

Now, it is Susick’s turn to step aside after 33 years, and building Petaluma Valley Physical Therapy Center into one of the most respected physical therapy facilities in the area. Susick has not only returned young athletes to their favorite sport, but treated people of all ages, including past-prime adults who just want to continue being active.

In a farewell to his patients, he wrote on the center’s website: “Maybe we will run into each other one day fly fishing on the Rogue River.”

I just might take him up on that offer. We share a common bond to the Oregon Coast. Many years ago, one of my first assignments as new sports editor of the Coos Bay World was to write about a football coach who was retiring from Marshfield High School. Pete Susick was Coos Bay’s equivalent to Steve Ellison – a legend in the area. I had known Rick for a couple of years, before I learned that Pete was Rick’s father.

It is truly a small world, but our little part of the world is losing a valuable resource and with a disarming wit and friendly smile with Rick Susick’s retirement.

