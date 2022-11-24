As we pause to consider our blessings at this time of the year, I believe it is a normal process of aging to begin the countdown with memories – memories of games, events, happenings and of people we have been blessed to have known or have somehow been touched by.

Despite the discord, disarray and downright dishonesty that swirls around us, I see signs of respect, regard and humanity in every high five, in every helmet-slap, in every whoop! of triumph and every tear of defeat. I see future hope in the maturity and integrity of the young sports and academic leaders in every classroom and on every playing field.

But, those observations are mixed and mingled with the memories of others who I have been graced to know, share triumphs, joys, sorrows and love with over the years. We all have those people who were the bright and shining parts of our lives and we still are blessed with their memories.

Like the forever wonderful Bob Hope, I start my Thanksgiving countdown of blessing by thinking God for the memories of such wonderful people in my life as Hannah Beausang who was added to the memory column at the still tender age of 31 earlier this year. She was a special mixture of joy, zest, curiosity and adventure, who just couldn’t quite figure out what this crazy world is all about. She brought joy, fun, excitement and zest to all around her. She was a very special human being, a shooting star. She was also an exceptional journalist.

At the other end of life’s spectrum, Dr. David Sisler was 91 when he passed away in 2018. Doc definitely had life figured out, and didn’t mind telling you all about it. His contributions to the Petaluma community and particularly Petaluma’s young athletes are legendary, but it was hislove or life, his openness and kindness that were truly special. All who knew him were, as was I, blessed.

As I watch the Casa Grande High School basketball program struggle to find an identity, I can’t help but wonder what might have been if James Forni had not lost his courageous battle against cancer at age 35. He not only impacted the basketball program, but, in many ways, the entire school athletic department for a decade. His loss left a hole in the the hearts of those who loved him that will never fully filled.

Every time I get on my hands and knees and climb the rickey stands in the Casa Grande gym, I not only think God for safe passage, but recall when the facility was new and of the coach who put championship teams on the floor in the pre-pre James Forni days. The gym was named for Heather Campbell’s father Ed Iacopi. He was one of the coaches who help start sports at Casa Grande and his impact on thousands of young lives can’t be measured. I wasn’t here at the time his Gauchos battled Petaluma’s Trojans’ whose star player was his son, Nick. Those must have made for some interesting dinner conversations.

As far as I know, Jim McDowell never coached any sport in Petaluma, but he was behind the success of most of them. I knew the dairyman through his involvement with the Petaluma American Little League, but he was there to help Petaluma High sports and just about any program that needed to get something done. He knew everybody, and more importantly, how to get everybody to help. He was also as genuine as a cooper penny - open, honest and a true friend.

Steve Pera was not as well known as some of my memory makers, but he was a special kind of person. When it became apparent that Casa Grande was getting more photos in the Argus-Courier than their counterparts on the other side of town who had a dedicated photographer, Pera took it on himself to balance the scales. Not a professional photographer, he used an old-fashioned film-loaded camera to chronicle Trojan events – all for free, and often made prints at his own expense to give to the kids. Steve had a personality that made Mr. Rogers look like a curmudgeon.

I don’t believe it is a special privilege of the old to count memories among our blessings, but it does give all of us an opportunity to reflect on those who have blessed us with their presence in our lives. These are a few of the special people I have shared with others. There are many more and I am sure you have your own special list.

Have a great Thanksgiving weekend.

