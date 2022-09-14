JJ Says: The challenge is to keep striving to win

A loss is a loss and it hurts.

It doesn’t matter if it comes by one point and is decided on the final play of the game or if it is a blowout and you get trounced. It doesn’t matter whether it comes on opening night or in the North Coast Section playoffs. It still hurts.

Petaluma teams suffered both kinds of disappointment last weekend, with Petaluma High School’s Trojans letting a game it could have, and should have, won slip away in a mind-bobbling 50-49 loss at Analy, while Casa Grande’s Gauchos were just whipped by Marin Catholic’s 4AA state champion Wildcats, 45-0.

Petaluma’s loss was like a swift, unexpected round-house knockout after the Trojans appeared to have a decision in hand. Casa Grande’s defeat came after a whole series of body blows delivered by one of the best high school football teams in Northern California.

You can read all about both games on page B2 in Friday’s Argus-Courier or check out the stories on the Petaluma 360 website.

No matter the score or the excitement of the game, come the end of the season and both records will reflect a mark on the negative side.

What the record will not show is the effort and what the Trojans felt like to have that effort spoiled on the verge of what might have been a soul-satisfying success.

What the record will now show is the effort and what the Gauchos felt like to stand up to a Goliath and keep getting up as the Goliath kept punching away; to keep heads high knowing there are more battles ahead.

We keep score and athletes play to win. Sometimes fate smiles as it did for the Gauchos with their last second desperation-pass win over Maria Carrillo in their opening game. Sometimes fate cries as it did in Petaluma’s missed conversion attempt in the loss to Analy.

The task for every player and coach is to not let fickle fate win.

Petaluma got dealt a tough hand and lost. Casa Grande got gut punched and lost. Now it is up to the players to respond. Both Trojans and Gauchos face challenges this week – Petaluma at Maria Carrillo and Casa Grande at Montgomery,

No matter what fate has in store, the players’ challenge is to keep striving to win. Losing stinks, but it smells worse if you let it pollute your whole season. The challenge is not so much to win after a loss as it is striving to win. To get up and keep battling.

There is a lot of football season left for both the Trojans and the Gauchos. They are just getting started. How well they handle the hurt of a close loss or a knock down will determine whether the rest of the season is good, bad or indifferent.

Wildcats loaded

On a different topic, you have to be impressed with the Marin Catholic football team. What happened to Casa Grande last week was no accident. The Wildcats are good.

They also play in a dream facility. It is not on a par with Napa’s Memorial Stadium only because there isn’t enough land. Like everything else in Marin County, there is too much crammed into too little space.

Surprisingly, it was my first visit to Dino Ghilotti Motta Stadium and it is impressive. There is one drawback — there are no lights. However, there is a movement to correct that deficiency.

The battle over that proposition will be fun to watch.

Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com.