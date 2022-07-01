JJ Says: The fun of softball starts with the beginners

Petaluma high school softball teams enjoyed another successful spring and played some outstanding softball this season, but for pure fun I don’t think I enjoyed a game more than the one I saw in the Steal Breeze’s Fathers’ Day Tournament.

The contest featured teams from Petaluma’s Steal Breeze and the San Bruno Storm. At stake was the championship of the under-8 division. They don’t play more exciting games at Oracle Park.

First, a bit of background. Things are a little different for the softball beginners. For one thing, the lineup is the team roster. Every player bats. Once on base, a player is almost assured of winding up at third base. Steals of second and third are realistically automatic as catchers struggle to move in the unfamiliar protective gear and young arms have difficulty making the long throw from home to second base.

No batter ever walks. After four balls, a coach comes on pitch to the batter. This is, of course, a tremendous advantage to the batter who gets a nice, easy lob compared to the swift wind-up deliveries of the opposing pitchers.

And, the pitchers do wind up. They have spent a lot of time working on what, for their age group, is a very difficult skill. I was impressed with the ability of the young pitchers to deliver the ball, although the release point varied from the ankle to the noggin, resulting in deliveries that could look like ground balls or popups. But generally the young pitchers were impressive, throwing a lot of strikes for an umpire who ruled anything within reach of the batter a strike.

The hitters ranged from timid to aggressive, but all looked good taking warm up swings prior to stepping up to the plate.

Defensively, the players managed to get their gloves on hit balls, but sometimes had trouble keeping the spinning objects stuck in the pocket of their gloves. There were several good grabs of ground balls and some nice throws to first base from the middle infielders, although a throw from third was a stretch.

Impressively, the young players know the game. They understood about force outs, knew to throw ahead of the runners and how to back up one another.

Most importantly, they had fun. They celebrated good plays, squealed with excitement when they reached base or scored a run and heartily congratulated one another over not only successes but also efforts.

Did Sam Bannister start this way? She sure did.

Oh! The final score was Petaluma 6, San Bruno 4.

I also caught a couple of under-10 games at Prince Park, and it is amazing at how much the girls improve in just a year or two. The 10 year olds really play the game well. Their skills are amazing. They run, hit and throw on a level I would have expected from 12 year olds.

In one game I saw, the Steal Breeze team was beaten, 2-1, by a team from Rohnert Park largely because the Rohnert Park team threw a runner out at home as she tried to score on a sacrifice fly – pretty sophisticated stuff for 10 year olds.

One thing that was the same for the girls of all ages was the enthusiasm they showed on and off the field. Some of it was about the love of the game. Some of it was about the love and friendship the girls enjoyed from being on a team.

Not all the girls will continue playing through high school. Those who do will be well educated in the basics by the Steal Breeze coaches. Even those who end up playing volleyball, becoming cheerleaders, wrestling, playing in the school band or joining a science club will remember the fun they had at Prince Park and the friendships they made.

It should be noted that the Fathers’ Day Tournament is important from an economic standpoint. It is one of the many youth tournaments that attract visitors to Petaluma. Many of the participants have made it a mandatory summer activity and come back year after year, bringing with them families that buy food, find lodging and and enjoy Petaluma hospitality.

But mostly they come back because it is fun.

