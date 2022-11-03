High school football doesn’t get much better than last Saturday’s Egg Bowl.

To call the game a classic might be a bit of an overstatement – there were mistakes, penalties and a few misplays. But the 44th meeting between Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools will rank among the best in the series. It had everything that could be asked of a high school sporting event.

For the half dozen or so people who don’t know, Casa Grande scored late on a trick double-pass play and then added a two-point conversion to beat Petaluma 29-28. A complete account of the game can be found on this page.

Spirits were high and the play was intense. The atmosphere was electric, but it was a good energy. There was no feeling of animosity. The mood was party and the sportsmanship – before, during and after the game – was exemplary. There may have been an isolated incident or two of what school administrators call “inappropriate behavior.” If so, I didn’t see them.

What I did see was two good teams battling with everything they had, while full bleachers and surrounding environs on both sides of the Casa Grande field were filled with frenzied fans screaming loud but good-natured barbs.

Kids, you made your parents proud. Parents, you made your kids proud. Players, you made us all proud.

But enough about the Egg Bowl. It is a done deal. The football season is a long way from being over.

There is still one more big week left in the regular season and championships still to be won. Then comes the second season – the North Coast Section playoffs. To reach the playoffs is an accomplishment. Every team sets as its first goal to win its league championship. Right behind goal No. 1 comes not goal 2, but goal 1A – to reach the playoffs. To actually win an NCS game adds the ice cream to the apple pie.

To win an NCS pennant in any sport is like planting a flag on Mount Everest. To move on to the Nor-Cal championship game, like St. Vincent did last year, is to leave the Earth’s gravitational pull. To reach the state championship game is a fantasy.

We won’t know for sure until after the seeding meeting on Nov. 6, but all three Petaluma football teams should at least get to start the journey in the first round of the playoffs.

Casa Grande, with a 5-4 record (3-2 in VVAL play), is the NCS Division 3’s fifth-ranked team, with eight moving to the playoffs. To be sure, and to have a shot at a first-round home game, the Gauchos will have to beat Justin-Siena in Napa Friday night.

Petaluma, at 7-1 (4-1 in VVAL), is in a similar situation in Division 4. The Trojans are ranked No. 6 and probably should be chosen even if they stumble Friday night at home against American Canyon, 6-3 overall and 4-1 in league. The Coyotes are ranked No. 4 in Division 3, just ahead of Casa Grande. A win for Petaluma would give it a tie for the VVAL championship and most likely a first-round home game.

Incidentally, Casa Grande is ranked No. 369 and Petaluma No. 370 in the state, and Casa No. 32 and Petaluma No. 33 among all North Coast Section teams.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent is certain to be playoff bound no matter what happens when it plays Maria Carrillo Saturday afternoon at Yarbrough Field. St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog has been saying this or that team (Oakland Tech, St. Bernard’s, Montgomery) is the toughest team the Mustangs will play all season. This time he is right. Carrillo has only a 4-5 record, but lost to both Casa Grande (28-21) and Petaluma (21-20) on closing seconds passes.

Win or lose, the unbeaten Mustangs (9-0) are still in the Division 5 playoffs. Which is great, but they have their eyes on a higher prize. They went to the NorCal playoffs for the first time in school history last year and harbor hopes of making the leap all the way to state this year.

A loss would severely hurt those lofty ambitions. It would also force them to share the North Bay League Redwood title for the second consecutive year.

A win would give St. Vincent the undisputed championship – and keep what, a few years ago, would have been unthinkable, a realistic fantasy.

Is there life after the Egg Bowl? Hold on. The fun is just getting started.

Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com