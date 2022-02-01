JJ Says: The Rams won because they have the better players

I suffered alone.

I deliberately evaded parties, sports bars and all events where people gathered to watch last Sunday’s NFC championship game. Just for the record, in case there might be two fans who haven’t heard, the San Francisco 49ers played the Los Angeles Rams for the right to participate in the Super Bowl, the most self-indulgent sporting since the Gladiators faced the Lions at 20-1 odds in Caesar’s Palace.

It was not the threat of COVID-19 that kept me isolated.

I am a totally biased journalist who wears a gaudy red 49ers jacket not because it’s warm. My allegiance to the Niners dates to the days of a quarterback who couldn’t get any respect named John Brodie and a quarterback turned wide receiver also from Stanford named Gene Washington.

The first professional sporting event I ever saw live was at Kezar Stadium. I remember how much fun it was after a game to watch mounted San Francisco Police Officers chase bottle-throwing spectators from tunnel to tunnel after particularly emotional games.

Later, I moved with the team to the wilds of Candlestick Park. I never had season tickets, but those days, by saving from the lavish salary I made as a novice sports writer for a Northern California weekly newspaper, I could scrape together enough cash for a couple of trips a season.

I always traveled by bus and was careful to be back inside my transport as soon as the game ended. Candlestick at that time was an icy wind tunnel during the game and a scary place after dark.

Well before the team left behind all but the San Francisco name, tickets, even of the single-game variety, had escalated faster than the price of gasoline, and I had become strictly a couch fan. But I have remained faithful.

I have way too much screen time during the football season. The trouble is, I seldom see the end of a game unless I happen to wake up before the final score shows. It’s not that way with the 49ers. When I watch a Niner game, which is not as often as I would like, I like to watch from kickoff to elation or frustration.

I don’t want to be at a party or at a sports bar where someone is telling me what I am seeing or wants to debate how much better off the 49ers would be with Trey Lance at quarterback.

I want to be my own analyst.

So I watched from the first stop the 49ers made on defense to the final Jimmy Garoppolo interception. I yelled in an empty room at a television that held me mesmerized. If I had hair I would have pulled it out. When it was over, I felt empty despite popcorn, ice cream and hot dogs along the way.

My expert conclusion after not seeing a game live for a decade or so: Los Angeles won because it has better players. The Rams have a better quarterback, they certainly have better receivers and, on this day, they had a better defense, especially a better defensive backfield.

It is to the 49ers credit that they had a chance to win the game. They were within one dropped interception of going to the Super Bowl. This from a team that at one point this season we were encouraging everyone to forget it all and get ready for next year.

There are no moral victories, but there are some gratifying efforts.

In two weeks, I will probably try to find a small gathering where everyone is properly vaccinated and try to stay awake through another football game. That’s how much I really don’t care. I’ve seen the game I really cared about and it was worth the solitude and the hurtful ending.

Go Niners!

