I saw two very good baseball teams play last Saturday morning on the Casa Grande High School diamond. There wasn’t a lot of hoopla surrounding the game – no announcer, no player introductions, no trophy presentation, no league standings – just two very good teams of young men playing a game they love.

As I sat in the sunshine enjoying the warmth of the day and the competition, it struck me that this is what summer baseball is all about. The contest was between the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion team and the Athletic Edge Express, a new entry on the summer sports scene made up of collegiate-age players.

The Express is on the youngest side of collegiate teams. Most of the Express players are junior college age, with many from SRJC. The Leghorns are limited by American Legion rules to 19 and under players.

Coming off watching a game involving 10-year-old Little Leaguers earlier in the week, the Express and Leghorn players seemed almost middle-age. Indeed, they are young men, no longer “kids.”

Summer baseball is much different in structure from high school baseball. There are leagues, such as the California Collegiate League that is usually dominated by the Healdsburg Prune Packers, but for a team like the Express, the season is really one or two games at a time with a few tournaments tossed in to spice the schedule.

The Leghorns, being an American Legion team, are a little different. They are an established team that have traditional opponents on their agenda and a set playoff system at the end of their regular season. The Petaluma team begins with an Area Tournament and teams can advance through State and Regional play all the way to the American Legion World Series played every year in Shelby, North Carolina.

Mostly, however, both the Express and the Leghorns play one game, or in most cases, one doubleheader at a time against whatever opponent their managers can schedule. The objective, it might be said, is to win as many games as possible.

But that isn’t really what it is all about. Of course teams want to win games and tournaments, but there are two real goals.

One Is to simply play baseball. By the time players reach Leghorn or Express age, they have developed a deep love for the game. Baseball is something that, by that time, they have already been doing for a decade and, for many, it has become as normal as breathing.

The other goal is to get better at the game they love. Most of the players on both the Leghorn or Express teams are already very good high school or college players. They are looking not only to stay active during the summer, but to improve their game with different coaching, different perspectives and different experiences.

Leghorn and Express teams generally practice their specialty before a small group of spectators composed of parents and friends.

The Prune Packers and Stompers are different. They are community teams that make a big deal out of summer baseball. They promote their teams, sell tickets and can draw crowds of several hundred people.

The Leghorns, despite their long history of success, have never taken things to that level. The problem has been lack of a facility. Both the Prune Packers and Stompers have municipal stadiums as stable bases for their teams and focal points for fan outings.

Things are changing. By next summer, there will be a new diamond at the East Washington Street Parks. In time, with community support, the diamond can grow into the kind of facility that can be a home for Petaluma’s own community team or teams.

I can see a time when community summer baseball is as important to Petaluma as it is to Healdsburg and Sonoma. Meanwhile, the Leghorns and Express will continue providing homes for young men who just want to play a game they love and get better at what they do.

