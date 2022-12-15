To most of today’s fans, the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament is a label, a way of identifying and separating Casa Grande’s tournament from other basketball tournaments.

The majority of students who will be screaming their throats hoarse at the tournament this weekend will not have a clue who Brett Callan was or why he has a tournament named in his memory. The majority of today’s high school students weren’t even born before Brett died in 2004.

But since the outset of the Brett Callan Tournament, I have made it a point to remind people and, most importantly, students who Brett Callan was and why his life and death continue to convey such a significant message to our community.

It is a message that Brett’s parents, LJ and Julie Callan, and Brett’s sister,. Heather, deliver to each team during the tournament. It is a message of the myth of invincibility, responsibility and making good choices. It’s as relevant today as it was in 2004.

Brett Callan was a teenager with a loving family and a zest for life. He had almost as many interests as he had friends, but he had one real passion – basketball. He loved the game and worked hard at making himself better. It was this love of the game that caught the eye of his coach, a young man named James Forni.

The coach worked with and encouraged Brett, prepping him for the leadership role he was to play in the 2004-05 version of Gaucho basketball.

Then came the rest of the story.

On a spring night, Brett went for a joy ride with a friend and two girls in a Ford Mustang.

Brett was not driving when the car left the road at a high rate of speed, but he was badly injured and later died of those injuries. Both girls suffered major injuries, but recovered. The driver received only minor injuries.

The point in rehashing a tragedy that happened 18 years ago is not to bring back old hurts, but to help us, and particularly young people, learn from the past. As the Callans will once again reiterate to tournament participants, choices have consequences.

When it comes to cars, a poor choice can lead to tragedy. A car is a method of transportation, not a toy. Young people are not invincible. A decision to drive recklessly, or to get into a car with someone driving recklessly, can change, or even end, lives in an eye blink.

As I grow older, I also think about the other end of the spectrum. Young people aren’t the only demographic capable of making poor decisions. There comes a time to slide out of the driver’s seat altogether.

It is a choice older drivers must make as they decide when to trade part of their own independence for the safety of others.

More than 46,000 people die in car crashes each year, according to Annual United States Road Crash Statistics. The U.S. traffic fatality rate is 12.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

The vast majority could have been prevented.

Brett’s story is one of choices, about the responsibility we all face when we climb into a vehicle.

We must never forget that the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament is more than a label. It is to honor a young man who loved life and basketball, and to learn from the tragedy of potential that never had a chance to be realized.

It is also a reminder that choices we make have consequences.

