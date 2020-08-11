JJ SAYS: The whole idea of sports is to play

With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling all games, we have been profiling area athletes, both those who will be playing (maybe) next year for their high school teams and those who have already moved on to play in college. For many, sports are a means to an end. Youngsters play Little League and other youth sports as a stepping stone to high school sports and prep sports as a step up to college sports.

It shouldn’t be that way. Sports could be the path to the next level, but they should also be in fun their own right, no matter what level.

Sports should be enjoyed on whatever level they are played. For many, a Little League or Petaluma Youth Soccer League team may well be the pinnacle of their sports career. I can’t begin to count the number of Little League All-Stars who have had to face the harsh reality of being cut from a freshman baseball team or never progressed beyond the junior varsity level.

Competition can be a heartless byproduct of sport. On the varsity level, those who have the most talent, are the most determination and have the best work ethic play. It is that simple. Often, want-to is not enough to earn a position or playing time.

Sports teaches many lessons, many are happy and satisfying, but, like life, many can be painful and heartbreaking.

The point to all this is that sports are not necessarily a process to prepare players for the next step, but are, on whatever level, the goal itself. Players should experience sports for what they are on any level. You play Little League only once. You only swim for your club or high school team once. Enjoy it. There is nothing wrong with preparing for the next level, but as every coach worth his fungo bat honestly tells his players – “Have fun.”

I have long provided unsolicited advice to high school players about to make a decision about where to take their next step: “Go where you can play.”

Pick a level that fits. The allure of D1 competition is strong, but if you don’t have a chance to play, all you have at the end of the season is a sore butt. Sometimes You have to be patient. There is nothing wrong with red shirting a year while you figure things out, but ultimately you want to play.

The experience of actually playing on a D2 team far exceeds the prestige of sitting on the bench at a top-tier school.

I’ve often heard the story about how a year or two at Santa Rosa or some other junior college has made all the difference in the future of many fine athletes in all sports. It is a great option, and it gives high school graduates a chance to find out just how competitive college athletics really are.

As young athletes grow and develop, they are going to take different paths and reach different levels. As they move up, especially as they near a decision on where, or even if, to play college sports, they should keep in mind that the idea is to play. If that means refining skills at junior college, playing D2 or some other level, the idea is to play.

One other quick bit of take-it-or-leave-it advice. If you make a mistake in your college choice, don’t be afraid to acknowledge your mistake and move on. Sports can teach many life lessons, in my aged opinion, one of the most important is to have fun doing something you love.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)