I went to great pains last week to explain where local baseball and softball teams stood in regards to league standings, league playoffs, section rankings and potential North Coast Section playoffs.

After the column was published it was pointed out that many people might not have a clue about what the gibberish was all about. When I wrote playoffs, did I mean league or section, and, if so, what league and what division in the section.

This week, I will attempt to clarify in hopes of clearing up – or at least not adding more mud to – the murky pond that is local high school athletics.

It is a pretty straightforward concept that high schools are joined together regionally in various leagues. But even that is convoluted. Leagues aren’t necessarily based on geography. For example, most Sonoma County Schools belong to the North Bay League, but three schools from the county – Casa Grande, Petaluma and Sonoma Valley – have been moved to Napa County where they join Napa, Vintage, American Canyon and Justin-Siena in something called the Vine Valley Athletic League.

If that isn’t confusing enough, the North Bay League, which includes St. Vincent, a Petaluma school that was allowed to remain in Sonoma County when the large schools were exiled to Napa, is split into two divisions, the Redwood and the Oak. In theory, the Oak is the more competitive division.

It is also important to understand that schools in the North Bay League – Windsor, Cardinal Newman, Montgomery, Piner, Analy, Maria Carrillo, Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, St. Vincent, Elsie Allen, Rancho Cotate, Ukiah – can be in different divisions in different sports and that they can change divisions every two years.

And of course, Vine Valley Athletic League teams play North Bay teams in non-league contests that count on their records, but not in league standings.

At the end of many of the sports seasons like basketball and baseball, some leagues hold playoffs between the top four teams. These playoffs count on overall records, but not league records and have no bearing on league championships. Such were the playoffs Petaluma and Casa Grande were involved in last week.

Now, let’s move on to calculus and try to explain the playoffs that start this week – the North Coast Section playoffs.

Most high school sports in California are governed by the California Interscholastic Federation, which has 10 geographical sections throughout the state. Local schools are in the North Coast Section. There are 155 schools in that section and about another 20 that are affiliated but are independents and do not play in any league. Schools range from Fremont in the south to Crescent City in the north.

For the playoffs, schools within the section, in our case the North Coast Section, are separated into divisions based on school population and what is known as “competitive balance,” which just means how good a particular school is in a particular sport. Schools might be in different divisions in different sports and different sports might have a different number of divisions, but the norm is six or seven divisions.

Then there is football, which has an “open” division that is above Division 1, but that is for another day.

At the end of the league season, the best teams participate in section playoffs. There are the playoffs that local teams are participating in this week, and they are a big deal. In baseball and softball, there are 16 teams in each division. Selection and bracketing is done by a committee. Casa Grande and Petaluma are in Division 2 and St. Vincent in Division 5 in both baseball and softball.

Things work differently in other, more individual sports like track and wrestling, where individuals qualify for North Coast Section events through individual efforts, but today’s lesson is primarily about team sports and the different levels of competition.

As I have noted before, a North Coast Section championship is a really big deal. In addition, the CIF offers statewide playoffs in several, but not all, sports, leading to the crowning of a state champion. Thus far, there is no state championship path for baseball and softball, although there was regional competition for the first time last season.

It is all very complicated, but to clarify: There is the NBL, the VVAL, the NCS and the CIF. You don’t have to understand it, you just get to enjoy it.