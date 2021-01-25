JJ Says: There should be consequences

Those two schools in Southern California that were caught playing a football game should face sanctions from the California Interscholastic Federation. I don’t advocate that they be banned from CIF, but there should be some consequences for their action. There should also be consequences for other schools who violate CIF restrictions during coronavirus pandemic.

I don’t agree with all the rules, regulations and restrictions placed on high school athletes during these troubled times. I have a hard time understanding the logic behind the state’s weird color-tier systems and especially with the CIF’s tying sports seasons to those tiers. Can you imagine a high school athlete trying to explain to a college recruiter that he/she hadn’t played in two years because he/she is a red instead of an orange.

High schoolers look at the big boys, and wonder how professional and college teams can travel and play games while they are asked to stay home and play video games.

I don’t suggest that the state, counties or school districts remove restrictions and let athletics go on as normal. Times are far from normal. The COVID-19 pandemic is real. The disease is real and it is worse in the United States than it was a year ago when sports were halted. Every week – every day – for the past two months, we have set a record for cases and deaths.

I do advocate a more sensible approach to reopening sports. Young people should be allowed to participate in their chosen endeavors subject to sensible restraints and precautions. That might mean better testing of participants, masks and certainly no or very limited spectators. Kids, and here I lump teens into the kid category, need sports and they are among the least COVID-19-impacted of all the demographic groups.

I write the above to write the below.

Whatever the rules, they must apply to all. You might not like the rules, but they must be enforced equally. That is not happening now.

To step outside the sports realm for a paragraph, look what is happening in the retail world. Restaurants and independent stores are closed and going out of business, while customers flock to the big box stores like Target and Walmart. Which is more dangerous as breeding grounds for the virus?

The same thing is happening in youth sports, where some groups, most noticeably high school athletes, have no or strictly limited practices, while many club teams engage in full unmasked practices and openly hold scrimmage games.

Everyone must be treated the same. The same rules must apply to all. If one sport is allowed to practice, all sports and all teams should be allowed to practice. If all teams are required to have limited practice using masks, maintaining social distancing and avoiding contact, all teams should be required to observe the same restrictions.

There can be little doubt that the two high school teams involved in the game had gone through some full-contact practices prior to their contest. There is no way any coach, no matter what they think of the COVID restrictions, would let their teams even scrimmage without some full-contact preparation.

Most coaches I know and almost all athletes are anxious to play, but I don’t know of even one coach who would cheat to get back on a field or court, and that is what those two teams did. They cheated. They don’t like the rules, so they allowed their players to cheat.

Teams, players and coaches who break the rules should be punished. It would be too extreme to boot the offenders out of the CIF or make them forfeit their opportunity for post-season play, but they should be held responsible for their actions.

I don’t agree with all the restrictions being placed on young athletes, but I understand the need for caution. California’s stay-at-home order might have been lifted and we might be rolling out vaccinations, but that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. We still have to be vigilant. There are ways to allow for competition to resume, but it is mandatory that resumption of sports be done in an orderly and equable manner.

