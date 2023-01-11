The new year may not bring many, if any, spectacular changes to the overall Petaluma sports scene, and that may not be a bad thing considering the chaos that has marked that scene for the past three years. However, that doesn’t mean 2023 won’t have its own excitement.

It doesn’t take a crystal ball, just a little common sense, a little intuition, a little background and a lot of luck to effectively forecast the top teams of the upcoming year.

With that in mind, I step boldly forward to assure one and all that the following will be the highlights of 2023:

All three area high school football teams should be strong next fall. Petaluma loses a great deal of senior leadership, but will again be competitive in the Vine Valley Athletic League and a playoff contender. St. Vincent loses a boat load of talent, but will reload and again win the North Bay League Redwood championship. And here is a shocker: The Mustangs will lose a regular season game in 2023. They play too tough a schedule to continue going undefeated.

The football spotlight will fall on Casa Grande. When the talent on the undefeated Casa junior varsity blends with the returning battle-tested Gaucho varsity veterans it will be a big, big year for Casa Grande football.

There will be a repeat success story for Casa Grande in cross country. The Gauchos won both the boys and girls VVAL championships last season and have the talent to repeat, but look for the Petaluma girls to again challenge the Gauchos. It will be fun to watch Petaluma’s Reilly Kreutz and Casa Grande’s Avery Codington renew their battle for league girls supremacy.

We are right now in the 2023 portion of basketball and it looks, on the boys side, that Petaluma and Casa Grande are pretty evenly matched. Casa edged Petaluma by a point in the Sonoma County Classic at Piner High School just before the end of last year. It remains to be seen if the Gauchos can prevail now that VVAL play has started.

I value my emotional well-being enough not to make any predictions when it comes to head-to-head Gaucho-Trojan confrontation, but I will forecast that both local teams are going to have to improve dramatically to be a factor in that talent-loaded VVAL. St. Vincent is a year away. The Mustangs are improved, but watch what happens in 2023-24 when their talented group of now-freshmen and sophomores reach the varsity level.

On the girls side, Casa Grande has the talent to defend its VVAL title and make a run deep into the playoffs. Petaluma and St. Vincent are rebuilding.

Soccer supremacy remains on the east side of town where Casa Grande is again strong with both its boys and girls teams. Petaluma has another good girls team, and always gives the Gauchos a battle in their head-to-head competition.

Petaluma has a new enthusiastic wrestling coach in Johann Gerlach, but Casa Grande is loaded with both competitors and talent. The dual match between the two local schools on Feb. 1 at Petaluma could be one of the most exciting sporting events of the new year.

Talk about exciting. What I can say unequivocally about 2023 is that it is going to produce some spectacular baseball. Petaluma shocked a lot of people, myself included, with its championship team last season. The Trojans aren’t about to sneak up on anyone this spring, but they may be even better than last season.

Certain to be better on the diamond and in the record books are Casa Grande’s Gauchos. And it will be very interesting to see what new coach Jim Selvitella and his varsity coaching staff do with the St. Vincent program.

There are also new softball coaches at both Petaluma and Casa Grande. More accurate would be to say new head coaches, because both Jeff Marcia at Petaluma and Billy Brody at Casa have been coaching softball for years. Marcia served as co-head coach with the retired Kurt Jastrow last season. Both teams, while successful, did not have the kind of seasons we have come to expect last spring. Look for a rebound to prominence this year.

How do you replace a legend? Morgan Selmi replaced Don Jensen at St. Vincent last season. The result was 21 wins and dominance in the Mustangs’ first year in the North Bay League Redwood. Look for more of the same.

Casa Grande will again have one of the best boys lacrosse teams in the area, while an improved Petaluma team should make for increased excitement in the battle for the paddle.

One of the things to watch for is the introduction of lacrosse at St. Vincent. Ed Evans made a good start with the boys program last spring, and the Mustangs should be improved with a year’s competition. Bob Merwin, who developed Casa Grande’s program into a powerhouse, moves over to start the first St. Vincent girls program in the sport. It says here he will be successful.

Doug Johnson will be back to coach the Petaluma High track team. It would not be accurate to say that Johnson has forgotten more about track than most other coaches ever know, because he never forgets anything. He and Jeff Franklin make a strong duo that gets the most out of their athletes. Look for a strong push by a still-young Casa Grande girls team.

There you have it, the teams and the schools that will make 2023 exciting.

Guaranteed.