JJ SAYS: Time out on pandemic talk

COVID 19, coronavirus, pandemic, shelter in place, masks, social distancing, protocols – these things will not be discussed in this week’s column. They are real, they are on everyone’s mind. We know what we have to do and what is being asked of us. But, it is time for a pause where we can let ourselves be distracted if only for a brief moment.

There are other things we could discuss over a cold brew or, if you prefer, a chilled lemonade.

Things like Spencer Torkelson and his bright future in professional baseball. Couldn’t have happened to a better person.

On the subject of baseball, what about the Giants. It will be a weird season. I probably should have put “weird” on this week’s banned list, so we’ll just call it a strange season. For 60 games we can listen and watch Kurk, Kipe, Flemming and Miller. I can hardly wait.

And, how will the Giants do on the diamond? It looks like they are going with familiar faces – Posey, Pence, Crawford, Belt, Longoria. Good move or bad move? Fun to thank about.

We can also smile as we contemplate another fun-filled 49er football season. Think positive, there will be a 49er football season.

If there is a 49er season, why not stretch the power of positive thinking to will in a full school year of high school athletics, to include another Egg Bowl, St. Vincent in the North Bay League, and all the other sports. I have a whole new list of adverbs I’m anxious to misuse to describe the antics and action of our local teams.

Warrior woes will once again become Warrior mania as the San Francisco-based team adds a high draft pick to fully healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

On the local courts, how about discussing the prospects for Petaluma and Casa Grande boys teams now that Anton Lyons at Petaluma and Chris Gutendorf at Casa Grande each have a season working with their teams. And how are things going to work out at St. Vincent with Legendary (that is his first name) Tom Bonfigli is in charge.

How high can the Casa Grande girls team climb after winning the Vine Valley Athletic League championship last season and losing only one player to graduation.

We could also star gaze a bit at the Petaluma and Casa Grande baseball teams. Both were talent loaded for the spring that didn’t happen, but both will also bring back enough talented baseball players worthy of playing in the Boras Tournament when it resumes next year, and there is even more diamond talent behind them.

There is no reason that work can’t begin on the long-anticipated full-size diamond at the East Washington Street Park. And, as long as we’re kicking around beer and lemonade topics, what about a decent name for that park. There are certainly worthy Petalumans deserving of a park in their honor.

These just a few ramblings from a mind still boggling over a time when good guys wear masks and bid guys shake hands.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)