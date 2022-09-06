JJ says: To kick or not to kick is the question

There is very little foot in American football.

While futbol, as played by the rest of the world, means just what it implies – a game played with feet, football, as played by us strange Americans, has very little to do with feet. The idea is not to kick the ball into the goal area, but to carry or throw it in (as long as someone catches what we call a pass).

Fortunately, we haven’t totally taken footwork out of our game. Teams can still get points by booting the ball over a crossbar. Teams still pay homage to the game’s namesake by kicking the ball to the opposition after points are scored.

But, the oft-forgotten foot can still be a mighty weapon just to advance the ball a long way down field with one swift boot. Of course, the penalty for such a strategy is to give up possession of the ball. It can often be a good trade.

Casa Grande Coach John Antonio acknowledges that the Gauchos seldom spend much time in punt practice. The feeling is that the Gauchos have such an explosive offense that they will seldom use the boot, even in fourth-down situations.

That philosophy was magnified when the Gauchos passed on fourth-and-9 from their own 11-yard line to win last week’s game against Maria Carrillo 28-21. Of course, that play came in an extreme situation. With about 17 seconds left in the contest and the game on the line, the Gauchos had no choice.

However, earlier in the game, the punt proved to be a major weapon for the Gauchos. Late in the third period, Casa was clinging to a 20-14 lead and its offense had sputtered on consecutive drives, leaving the Gauchos floundering around their 20-yard line.

Jack Larson launched a satellite with his right foot, Casa covered well and the Pumas ended up back into their own territory at the 27-yard line.

It helped that, on the second play of the Carrillo drive, Larson himself sacked Puma quarterback Tommy McPhee to force a Maria Carrillo punt of its own – one that went about half as far as Larson’s kick.

In the interest of full disclosure, the sequence did not determine the game’s outcome, but it did underscore the need to have a good punter.

Another key element of the kicking game happens after a touchdown. How important is the PAT kick?

With 37 seconds left in the Casa Grande-Maria Carrillo game, each team had three touchdowns, but Carrillo all but had the game won because it made three successful PAT kicks, while Casa Grande missed twice trying to run in a two-point conversion.

There are two schools of thought on kicking or running for the conversion. If you have a good kicker like Petaluma has in Asher Levy, you might be prone to kick for the one point and put it in the bank.

Antonio has a different approach. After the Gauchos were stopped in two of four tries against Maria Carrillo, he pointed out the need for more practice on conversion runs. “You could be giving away a lot of points (by not scoring two points following a touchdown),” he pointed out.

The PAT’s cousin, the field goal, can make the difference in close games, but high school football is not the NFL where any boot from 55 yards in is almost automatic. In high school, consistent field goal kickers are hard to find.

A field goal also requires much more than a good kicker. It is a team effort necessitating precision from snapper, holder and kicker, not to mention a strong effort from the offensive line.

Many, if not most, high school teams have gotten away from kicking deep. In the pros, teams put the ball on the tee, kick it into the end zone and get ready to play defense. Seldom , in today’s game do high school teams kick off deep. Most squib kick, trying to find a soft spot in kick return team’s alignment.

Kicking deep usually ends with the receiving team somewhere around the 30-yard line. Even if a kick goes out of bounds, the receiving team gets to start at the 35. The real reason for squib kicking is safety. There are more injuries on kickoff returns than any other play in football. There isn’t a more exciting play in football than a kickoff return to the house, but the risk of injury, with generally non-regular players on both the kicking and receiving team, are great.

Perhaps the best solution to the kicking dilemma was devised by Leon Feliciano when he coached at Tomales High School. His teams never punted and never kicked a conversion or a field goal.

Well, almost never. Once every few years, when the moon was full and Feliciano would have a momentary mental block, his teams would punt, but then only if they were inside their own 20-yard line. I also remember a Tomales team that once successfully kicked a PAT. The coach was not allowed to visit the William Tell Hotel for a month.

