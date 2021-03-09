JJ Says: Tough call on fans at prep events

Things are looking up for high school players and coaches. Not so much for parents and fans.

Football kicks off Friday, joining cross country, golf, tennis and swimming in enjoying at least an abbreviated season. Last week, the state agreed to let indoor sports – basketball, volleyball and wrestling – begin. The seasons won’t be normal, but at least the athletes can play and the coaches coach.

However, the parents, as of now, will not be able to do what they desperately want to do – watch their kids play. As of this writing, there will be no spectators or cheerleaders at any VVAL event, and that includes football,

Parents may not be the lifeblood of high school sports, but they are certainly the heart that pumps the blood. Not only do parents supply the athletes, they supply the funds that allow the athletes play. It costs money to play any sport. Parents whose youngsters run track know how much shoes cost. Tennis rackets and baseball and softball bats can cost almost as much money as parents receive in stimulus checks.

The school district helps, but in Petaluma it is up to individual sports to raise money for transportation, officials, team warmups, even the balls that are used to bounce, hit and throw. Parents are the ones who are most often hit up for raffle tickets, car washes and bake sales.

But it might be asking too much to ask parents to stay away from their child’s athletic events.

There are good reasons for the no spectator rules. Biggest concern are the bathrooms. Ever seen a bathroom by halftime of a football game? It is littered with paper towels, food wraps and unmentionables. There is a good reason most stores now close bathrooms or at least lock them with coded locks. Facilities have to not only be cleaned, but sanitized, following every game.

The same thing for the stands. It isn’t good enough just to pick up the garbage, the stands would have to be thoroughly sanitized following each event. It might be possible during football where they would only be used three times all season, but what about during season two when lacrosse, soccer and track crowd onto the field?

There are a multitude of other considerations. Players have their temperatures taken before every practice and, at least for football, must be COVID tested every week. What about spectators. How many will wear masks? How many will check their temperatures before heading to a game? How many have been recently tested?

On the other side of the coin, the athletes on the field are not professionals. They are someone’s sons and daughters. For parents, they are not young men and women; they are their babies. Parents have taught them how to walk, how to swing a bat or kick a ball. Now you are going to tell them they can’t watch them play sports.

When their kids get involved in team sports, parents become part of the team. Sports teams from Little League to high school cannot function without parental support. Parents quickly bond with one another. They are part of what make youth and prep sports special. Friends that last a lifetime are made in bleachers and stands.

Parents are going to be asked to transport their youngsters and perhaps a couple of their friends to games – in the case of high school kids to Napa – and then won’t be allowed into the stadium to watch the game. Bring a good book.

It is one of many conundrums facing high school administrators. I don’t have the answer. It is above my pay grade. I suspect that, like which sports are allowed to be played, which spectators are allowed to be watch will be determined by the courts.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)