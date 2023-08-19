I have never met Cardinal Newman football coach Richard Sanchez. I have nothing against Cardinal Newman or the school’s football program, other than that the Cardinals always seem to win. For area high school football, they are the Yankees. They may not win every year, it just seems that way.

I will say this while, admittedly, not knowing all the facts: Coach Sanchez appears to be wrong in kicking Press Democrat sports writer Gus Morris off the Cardinal Newman campus last week.

I do know Morris, and know that he is a stand-up guy who, along with Kienan O’Doherty, has done a great job bringing local sports back to the Press Democrat. He was just doing his job, and doing it the right way, by letting the coach know in advance that he was coming to watch a Cardinal Newman practice.

The coach was apparently ticked off about a story written by the Press Democrat news department and reacted heatedly, making a bad situation worse.

What Morris knows, and too many coaches fail to realize, is that the relationship between a coach and a sports reporter for a community newspaper is symbiotic. They don’t have to like one another, but they have to work together.

If coaches truly believe it when they say “It’s all about the kids,” then they should want their young athletes get the recognition they deserve. The only way the kids will be recognized is through the media. You can post all you want on Facebook, Twitter (or X or whatever it’s called), or any other platform, but it is still important for players, teams and leagues to get recognition in the media. If coaches don’t cooperate, their players don’t get the recognition they deserve.

Even a newspaper the size of the Press Democrat relies on coaches (or their representatives) calling or e-mailing scores and information to the local papers. On a personal note, I get a little tired of coaches complaining that they get little or no coverage of their sport when they don’t even bother to post schedules and rosters, let alone call in, email or text scores.

Sports are called the “toy box” of newspapers and online publications, because the majority of what local sports writers report on is fun and games. But occasionally, we have to report the bad stuff – the fights, the hazings, the bigotry and so on. There is ugly in sports as there is in life.

What we ask from coaches and school officials is what is called, in politics, “transparency.” Some people just call it honesty. We understand that we are dealing with juveniles and there are protocols to what can and cannot be said. But when something is swept under the rug, it always leave a visible lump.

When something bad happens, don’t hide it, deal with it. And don’t get mad at the messengers.

I like to think I have a pretty good relationship with the majority of the coaches I deal with in South County. I am friends with many, get along with most and tick a few off, but the truth is, they need me and I sure need them.

Even in sports, bad things happen and should be brought to light. It is important for coaches and reporters to work together to give credit where credit is due – and to deal with the bad as well as the good.

Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com.