JJ Says: Two sports in same season should be allowed this year only

As it turns out, high school athletes at Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools won’t have to make the difficult choice of which sport to play after all.

Although the North Coast Section has said student athletes might play two sports simultaneously this school year, the Petaluma City Schools District has nixed the idea. Apparently district officials believe it would be too big of a burden for athletes to try to play and practice multiple sports during the same season.

As the plan for competitive sports continues to evolve, right along with the coronavirus that created the chaos in sports and our everyday lives, the Idea of multiple sport, same-season athletes has become almost a mute point.

Under the original CIF/NCS plan, there would obviously be no fall sports, with football, volleyball and cross country played in the winter and just about everything else played in the spring beginning in March.

That plan created a multitude of potential conflicts with many athletes having to choose between sports like baseball and basketball, soccer and softball, lacrosse and track. The conflict list is almost endless and many athletes would have been impacted. Coaches, anxious to get athletes on the field and in the gyms, began to contact one another and devise plans to make it work.

The coronavirus took care of that plan, surging to new highs and new dangers. The state department of public health stepped in with new mandates, tying sports to the statewide color codes with different health goals to allow different sports. Outdoor non-contact sports will be allowed to be played first with indoor contact sports the last to begin.

How that all plays out is yet to be determined, but it is almost certain that outdoor sports like baseball and softball will be played at a different time than indoor sports like basketball and wrestling.

That will pretty much eliminate the need for most athletes to play different sports in the same season.

There still might be some crossover. For example, soccer and girls lacrosse, both outdoor non-contact sports might yet end up in the same season or football and wrestling, favorites for many boys, might be going on simultaneously.

For the few that might be affected, I see no reason they should not be allowed to play two sports at once. I understand the need to protect young athletes from their own exuberance, but if a teenager wants to try both and his coaches and parents are agreeable, they should be allowed to try.

In ordinary times, the CIF has a rule against playing simultaneous sports, and I understand the reasoning. I am a firm believe that “student” should always come first for “student athletes,” but times are far from ordinary. Once it is safe, students should be allowed to do everything they feel comfortable trying.

The key word is “safe.” Things have to be safe, not just for the athletes, but for the community. Most healthy athletes can recover from Covid-19, but still carry it to more vulnerable family, friends and even passer-bys. Once they do start playing, preps deserve a chance to get on a field, a diamond, a court a mat or all of the above.

Incidentally, the no-more-than-one sport rule applies only to Petaluma City Schools. St. Vincent High athletes are still eligible to play more than one sport if there ever is a season.

--

On a totally different and very personal topic, I am proud to be a Spartan.

I don’t mean to date myself, but I am a graduate of San Jose State College. Back when I lived at Allen Hall and played for the Allen Haulers intramural touch team, my college was more known for its track and draft-card burners than its gridiron prowess. It has continued to be that way for the last 50 years.

That is until this year. Are you kidding me? A 7-1 record and a win over Boise State in the Mountain West championship game.

Forget about the Arizona Bowl debacle (a 34-17 loss to Ball State), it was a great year for the Spartans. Some might even call it strange, which fits right in with everything else that happened in 2020.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)