JJ Says: Umpires should have more discretion in calling balls and strikes

I have this theory about baseball umpiring: Strikes should be called in inverse proportion to the temperature. The lower the temperature, the higher the strike total.

I developed this particular theory during the Casa Grande-Serra game earlier in March. The game was an excellent, well-played game between two good baseball teams.

It was contested on the Casa Grande diamond, one of the best maintained in the Redwood Empire, and this spring is in especially pristine condition, saved wear and tear by COVID-19 restrictions.

However, it is notorious for its prime-time weather. On any given afternoon, a wind can blow unabated from Tomales Bay turning flags into sails and bleachers into refrigerators. This was one of those given days where ski caps were more prevalent than baseball caps.

I suspect that the umpiring was pretty good. There were an abundance of walks, but not anything extraordinary. The official total was seven for each side. But, from where I sat shivering to the left of home plate with a view only obstructed by a layer of wire fence, the on-deck batter and occasional passer-by, the umpire seemed to be missing many strikes as the game wore on and the chill factor fell. That pitch was right down the middle, so what if it bounced first, it looked like a strike to me.

My axiom would have prevented such foolishness.

That game was nothing compared to the first game I saw this season. That was a contest played at St. Vincent between the Mustangs and Sonoma Academy. It was a bad game played between two good teams, who have gone on to better things.

There were 22 walks, not to mention three batters hit by pitches in the game. Sonoma Academy walked 13 times and had 53 plate appearances. St. Vincent batters walked nine times and sent 34 batters to the plate. St. Vincent finally won 12-11 in a game that was called by the Humane Society after six innings.

The contest started in shirt-sleeve weather. By the third inning, fans were seeking heavy coats and by the fifth they were digging out sleeping bags.

Again, I do not blame the umpires. I don’t have a clue how many actual strikes were thrown.

I do blame the rulebook that allows for no discretion, not that all umpires interpret the strike zone in the same language.

I do believe that allowance should be made for outside influence, the weather being a prime concern. I see nothing wrong with widening the zone for humanitarian purposes.

There may be other contributing factors.

For example, in a Little League game if two consecutive batters have taken six straight balls, the seventh pitch should be a mandatory strike and no team should be allowed more than five walks in any one inning.

Many decades ago when I was in my hard-headed prime as a teenager I umpired Little League baseball games. I tried to make the kids hit by calling anything semi-close a strike – except until the batter reached two strikes. I didn’t have the heart to call a little guy out on strikes.

I only umpired one season.

