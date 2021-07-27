JJ Says: Vaccinations are a key to 'normal’ sports season

Aug. 9 may be the most anticipated date in recent North Coast Section sports history. That is when NCS fall sports teams can officially begin practicing for the 2021-2022 season.

Schools in the North Coast Section and especially in the Vine Valley Athletic League did a marvelous job of cobbling together a high school season for 2021, but it was definitely strange with no official champions, no playoffs, no all-league teams.

Beginning Aug. 9 there is a reset for a new school year with football, cross country, volleyball, girls tennis and girls golf teams starting out fresh with pennant and prestige at stake. If all goes well, wrestling, soccer and basketball will follow in the winter and boys golf, badminton, baseball, lacrosse, track, softball and swimming will follow in the spring.

The technical term is “seasons” and once again there will be a time for every season and every sport.

Maybe.

We can screw it up again. COVID has not gone away. It has just changed. Make no mistake. We were able to save lives with mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing and quarantining. Those sacrifices saved lives, but, more importantly, they bought us time to develop vaccines.

Because of vaccines we can have a “normal” season. There can be fans in the stand, not just a few parents, but real students on hand not only to cheer, but to see and be seen. We can have football players in the stands for volleyball games. He can go the concession stands and compare hamburgers.

But there is a very real danger that it can all come to a halt faster than a teenage driver who spots a cop.

COVID is still active and too many persons refuse to take the simple step of receiving a practically painless prick in the arm.

There is no way of knowing how many people contracted COVID during the height of the pandemic because sports teams jumped the gun, practiced and played games without masks and other precautions. There was certainly a spread of the virus resulting from reckless and uncaring people who refused to acknowledge the obvious.

Even after high school sports were resumed there were many positive tests for the disease. Fortunately, school and league officials were quick to react to cancel games and quarantine players and teams who had come into contact with those infected.

As we eagerly anticipate a “normal” high school sports year, we must again be vigilant. The new modification of the virus is even more contagious and dangerous than any we have yet seen. Fortunately, we now have highly effective vaccines that protect many from ever being infected and alleviate the symptoms of those who are made sick.

Unfortunately, there are far too many people who refuse to take a simple step that not only protect them, but their family, friends and strangers. It is hard for a rational person to understand why there are around 50 percent of all eligible people in this country who have not been vaccinated.

I sometimes think comedian/philosopher Ron White was right when he said, “You can’t fix stupid.”

It would be an unpopular move, but what the California Interscholastic Federation, North Coast Section, Vine Valley Athletic League and local schools should do is demand proof of vaccination before athletes are allowed to play any high school sport. An exception should be made for parents whose true religious beliefs forbid vaccinations or other medical procedures. Being stubborn does not qualify as a religious belief.

Schools already mandate testing, but that is like kicking an extra point before scoring a touchdown.

Sports as we used to know them begin with official practices on Aug. 9. All it takes to make sure that practice leads to real games with real fans and real championships is 15 minutes and a little poke. It isn’t complicated, but it is more than important. It is vital.

