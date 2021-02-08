JJ Says: VVAL plan makes sense

For young athletes, coaches and parents it might seem that determining when they might play again is like playing Strat-O-Matic baseball. Often, decisions seem to be made by the throw of dice. Worse, the dice seem to be thrown every week.

In a ZOOM meeting with Petaluma High School athletic families last week, Petaluma High School Athletic Director Ray McClintok , without placing blame, hit on one of the big problems when he outlined the decision-making hierarchy.

At the top of the organizational chart is the California Department of Public Health. I’m not buying that the health department is totally independent. I have no evidence, but it is easy to believe that its decisions are not totally based on science. There is almost certainly more than a little politics mixed into the decision-making process. True are not, it is the state through the CDPH that has ultimate authority and it is the CDPH that has given us the color coded tier system that guides what sports, along with everything else in the state, can reopen and when.

For preps, the guiding authority is the California Interscholastic Federation, which sets the rules for all high school sports in the state,

Each section, in our case the North Coast Section, is charged with implementing CIF mandates, organizing section championship play and running the day-to-day activities of inter-league activities.

The Vine Valley Athletic League – Petaluma, Casa Grande , Sonoma Valley and four Napa schools take their direction from, and are accountable to, the NCS. The section has allowed the VVAL to make its own schedule, including opening and closing dates for the various sports.

All schools are accountable to county rules. In the case of the VVAL, that means three schools are under Sonoma County rules and four must conform to Napa County regulations.

Petaluma and Casa Grande are also accountable to Petaluma City Schools District rules, regulations and mandates.

Anything left over is the province of the individual schools.

CDAH, CIF, NCS, VVAL, county, PCS and PHS all have to align before any sport can begin, Is there any wonder student/athletes are confused and frustrated?

To its credit, the Vine Valley Athletic League has managed to totter its way through the maze to find a way to make at least some sports happen this school year. There is a story on this page outlining the VVAL plan that calls for what are essentially solo sports – cross country, tennis, golf, swimming -- to begin with real competition by early in March. The VVAL has even put out schedules for those sports.

The VVAL plan makes sense. It allows for the resumption of sports while still offering protection for the athletes and coaches. No one can be totally safe from the insidious disease that has infected our world, but the VVAL plan offers the most practical way to protect participants while still providing the athletes a safe way to participate.

No plan is perfect, and there are some losers.

Football remains a mess. The VVAL has placed football in season 1. That is because the CIF has mandated that the season for high school’s most popular sport must finish by April 17 to allow for a gap between the current season and the start of practice for next season. The state, meanwhile, has football in its orange tier, meaning the virus has to be in near full retreat before athletes can again pull on pads.

Remember that alphabet soup of agencies involved in prep sports? Football is almost certain to be left simmering until next school year.

Basketball and wrestling are in the same pot. Although football might be played if a minor miracle occurs and Sonoma County gets down to the orange tier. Basketball (both boys and girls) and wrestling need a full-fledged heaven-sent happening to play this school year. Both are indoor contact sports and will be the last to be allowed.

There are going to be a lot of people unhappy with the 2021 league calendar, but the VVAL has done a good job piecing together the remainder of a high school sports year, offering a season for some, hope for more and, unfortunately, condolences for the sports that can’t be saved.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)